What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Tuesday, April 25, 2023: 4-way section title battle heats up in 2A softball

By:

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 | 12:20 AM

One of the best races for a WPIAL softball section championship continues to be in Section 3-2A, where the top four teams have been bunched together since the section opener.

One game in the loss column continues to separate Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (8-2 overall), Burgettstown (8-4) and Charleroi (10-2) while Bentworth is a game-and-a-half back.

On Tuesday, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart visits Burgettstown.

The Chargers are 6-1 and in first place in the section, a half-game ahead of both the Blue Devils (5-2) and Charleroi (5-2), while Bentworth checks in at 5-3.

This will be the first meeting of the year between OLSH and Burgettstown as this game makes up for an earlier rainout. The teams will meet again May 3 at the Youthtowne softball complex in Clinton.

Not the only show in town

Some key section series in WPIAL baseball continue Tuesday.

In Section 1-6A, North Allegheny is home to Seneca Valley in the second game of their three-game set. The Tigers (6-1) handed the Raiders (4-3) their third loss in their last four section games on Monday, 7-0.

In Section 1-5A, Armstrong hosts Franklin Regional while Plum is home to Gateway. Four teams are within one game of each other in the section. The Panthers and Mustangs are 5-2, Fox Chapel is 6-2, and the River Hawks are 6-3.

In Section 2-5A, Shaler travels to North Hills with plenty of momentum and a one-game lead after winning on Monday, 9-0. The Titans are now 6-1 in the section while the Indians are 5-2 and in need of a home victory to keep their section title hopes alive.

In Section 1-4A, Blackhawk will host Montour. The Cougars are hoping for a split of the section series and a share of first place after the Spartans won Monday, 3-2, keeping Montour perfect in the section at 7-0 while Blackhawk fell to 6-1.

In Section 2-4A, Uniontown will visit Latrobe. Latrobe (5-1 in the section) moved ahead of Uniontown (5-2) with a 5-2 road victory Monday night. The host Red Raiders are 7-4 overall while the Wildcats are 8-5.

In Section 4-4A, Indiana hosts North Catholic. The teams are tied for first place with 5-2 records after the Trojans beat the Little Indians on Monday, 3-2.

In Section 1-A, Avella will host Carmichaels on Tuesday. California is in first place at 6-2 in the section, followed by Carmichaels at 5-2 and Avella is 6-3. On Monday, the Mighty Mikes defeated the Eagles, 4-3.

Boys volleyball showdowns

Time is running out for North Allegheny, Seneca Valley and Butler in Section 2-3A WPIAL boys volleyball.

All three are tied for second place, two games behind front-running Shaler.

Five-time defending Class 3A WPIAL champion NA has a shot to cut the Titans lead to one game, but the Tigers must win at Shaler on Tuesday.

The Titans are a perfect 6-0 in section play this spring.

The top two teams in Section 1-2A collide Tuesday when Ambridge visits North Catholic.

The Bridgers are in first place with a 7-0 section record, one game ahead of the Trojans, who are 6-1.

North Catholic’s lone section loss was at Ambridge on March 30, 3-2.