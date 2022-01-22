What to watch in WPIAL sports on Jan. 22, 2022: Section showdown in girls hoops

By:

Saturday, January 22, 2022 | 12:39 AM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Viva Kreis tries to drive past Southmoreland’s Olivia Cernuto on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

While Saturday will be busy with one-day high school events (see below), there is one big section matinee contest set in district girls hoops.

Two of the top three teams in Section 3-4A collide when Belle Vernon visits Elizabeth Forward at 12:30 p.m.

The Leopards lead the section with a 6-0 record and are 11-2 overall. BVA has won six straight since losing to 6A power Upper St. Clair in a holiday tournament at Cal (Pa.).

The Warriors are 5-1 in the section and also 11-2 overall. EF has won two straight since suffering its only section loss, 50-35, to Southmoreland. The Scotties are 4-1 in the section.

These teams will conclude section play in three weeks when they meet again at Belle Vernon.

Classic girls

There are two big events featuring district girls basketball teams taking place on Saturday.

Here is the lineup for the four games in the annual Joey Fabus Memorial Classic at Bethel Park:

• Oakland Catholic vs. Upper St. Clair at 12 p.m.

• South Fayette vs. Peters Township at 1:45 p.m.

• Carlynton vs. Steel Valley at 3:30 p.m.

• Woodland Hills at Bethel Park at 5:45 p.m.

There are five games in the PBC Classic at Aliquippa:

• Westinghouse vs. Quaker Valley at 11:30 a.m.

• Avonworth vs. Hopewell at 1 p.m.

• Winchester Thurston vs. Bishop Canevin at 2:30 p.m.

• Obama Academy vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 4 p.m.

• Lincoln Park at Aliquippa at 5:30 p.m.

The PBC Legends Classic is taking place at Moon with two girls and two boys games:

• Beaver Falls vs. Carlynton boys at 12 p.m.

• Sto-Rox vs. Montour girls at 1:30 p.m.

•Mars vs. Moon girls at 3 p.m.

•Hampton vs. Moon at 4:30 p.m.

Classic boys

The annual Ron Galbreath Classic will feature boys basketball teams from the WPIAL and from District 10 and will take place Saturday at New Castle.

• Union vs. Kennedy Catholic at 3:30 p.m.

• Mars vs. Hickory at 5 p.m.

• Knoch at New Castle at 6:30 p.m.

• Neshannock vs. Grove City at 8 p.m.