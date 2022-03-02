Which WPIAL boys basketball teams have qualified for the state playoffs?
Wednesday, March 2, 2022 | 6:30 PM
As the Path to the Pete and the 2022 WPIAL basketball playoffs conclude with the championship games this week, the Road to Hershey and the start of the PIAA basketball postseason is less than a week away.
The state playoffs begin on Tuesday and Wednesday instead of the standard first round coming a week after the WPIAL tournament concludes.
Here is a look at the 37 WPIAL boys teams that have clinched a berth in the PIAA postseason.
The final order of qualifiers will be determined after the WPIAL championships.
Class 6A (6 teams)
North Hills Indians
Fox Chapel Foxes
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Central Catholic Vikings
North Allegheny Tigers
Pine-Richland Rams
Class 5A (7 teams)
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
New Castle Red Hurricane
Highlands Golden Rams
Gateway Gators
Hampton Talbots
Shaler Titans
(If LH wins, Penn Hills qualifies, if NC wins, Mars qualifies)
Class 4A (6 teams)
Quaker Valley Quakers
Montour Spartans
Lincoln Park Leopards
Belle Vernon Leopards
Deer Lakes Lancers
Burrell Buccaneers
Class 3A (7 teams)
Avonworth Antelopes
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
South Allegheny Gladiators
Aliquippa Quips
Ellwood City Wolverines
Washington Little Prexies
(If Avon wins, Steel Valley qualifies, if SSA wins, Neshannock qualifies)
Class 2A (6 teams)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Fort Cherry Rangers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Carlynton Cougars
Sto-Rox Vikings
Winchester Thurston Bears
Class A (5 teams)
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Union Scotties
Geibel Catholic Gators
Imani Christian Saints
(If BC wins, Rochester qualifies, if Union wins, Leechburg qualifies)
