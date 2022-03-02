Which WPIAL boys basketball teams have qualified for the state playoffs?

By:

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 | 6:30 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Devin Burgess (left) and his teammates celebrate a 3-pointer during their WPIAL Class 6A semifinal against Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday.

As the Path to the Pete and the 2022 WPIAL basketball playoffs conclude with the championship games this week, the Road to Hershey and the start of the PIAA basketball postseason is less than a week away.

The state playoffs begin on Tuesday and Wednesday instead of the standard first round coming a week after the WPIAL tournament concludes.

Here is a look at the 37 WPIAL boys teams that have clinched a berth in the PIAA postseason.

The final order of qualifiers will be determined after the WPIAL championships.

Class 6A (6 teams)

North Hills Indians

Fox Chapel Foxes

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Central Catholic Vikings

North Allegheny Tigers

Pine-Richland Rams

Class 5A (7 teams)

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

New Castle Red Hurricane

Highlands Golden Rams

Gateway Gators

Hampton Talbots

Shaler Titans

(If LH wins, Penn Hills qualifies, if NC wins, Mars qualifies)

Class 4A (6 teams)

Quaker Valley Quakers

Montour Spartans

Lincoln Park Leopards

Belle Vernon Leopards

Deer Lakes Lancers

Burrell Buccaneers

Class 3A (7 teams)

Avonworth Antelopes

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

South Allegheny Gladiators

Aliquippa Quips

Ellwood City Wolverines

Washington Little Prexies

(If Avon wins, Steel Valley qualifies, if SSA wins, Neshannock qualifies)

Class 2A (6 teams)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Fort Cherry Rangers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Carlynton Cougars

Sto-Rox Vikings

Winchester Thurston Bears

Class A (5 teams)

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Union Scotties

Geibel Catholic Gators

Imani Christian Saints

(If BC wins, Rochester qualifies, if Union wins, Leechburg qualifies)