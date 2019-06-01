Wolf caps 3-sport Brentwood career with 9 letters

By: Ray Fisher

Friday, May 31, 2019 | 9:03 PM

Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review Brentwood's Abby Wolf competes during the 2019 season. She was a setter for the volleyball team, point guard in basketball and catcher in softball.

Abby Wolf packs a ton of talent into her 5-foot, 3-inch frame.

Wolf, a three-sport senior athlete at Brentwood, didn’t miss a beat whether in the gym for basketball or volleyball, or on the softball diamond.

Wolf was “Miss Consistent” for the Spartans in all three sports, reeling nine varsity letters in her high school career — four for softball, three for volleyball and two for basketball.

And on May 28, Wolf landed the Booster Athlete Award, representing the best senior female athlete in a school year, at the 63rd annual Brentwood High Athletic Boosters awards banquet.

“I’m so thankful and it truly means a lot to me,” she said. “I couldn’t thank my teammates and coaches enough for always making me a better person on and off the court and field.”

The diminutive Wolf was a setter/defensive specialist in volleyball, point guard in basketball and catcher in softball.

“I couldn’t pick a favorite sport,” Wolf said. “I enjoyed being able to be a three-sport athlete. I like them each for different reasons; they’re each such different environments.”

Wolf was a four-year starter behind the plate for the Brentwood softball team. She was a battery mate with Brittany Stewart for three seasons, and with two freshmen, Bailey Herrera and Alyssa Steele, this spring.

The Spartans qualified for the WPIAL playoffs in 2017 and ‘18.

“We had a very young team this year, and I’m really proud of how much we improved as a team throughout the season,” Wolf said. “I feel like I had a pretty solid season, and I was very consistent behind the plate.”

Wolf finished this season with a .373 batting average. Defensively, she registered 17 putouts and nine assists, and picked off 12 base runners.

Wolf, who was honored as the softball team’s most outstanding player for the past three seasons, was the only senior on the 2019 squad. She was lauded as all-section as a sophomore and junior.

“Abby is a tremendous team player,” said Jen Ditoro, Brentwood’s softball coach. “She has an innate ability to excel at quite literally at any position on the ball field. Catching is where she really shines, but honestly she would be as bright in the other eight positions as well, if that is what she was called upon to do.”

“Abby has always had the ability to stay one step ahead of each play because she senses each possibility before each pitch, as all great ballplayers do. Aside from her fielding prowess, she is team leader. Abby is quiet but her leadership is by example. She leads more through action than words. Losing Abby to graduation is going to be tough for the team. There was never a doubt that each day, for four years, Abby was 100 percent on and ready to go.”

Wolf and Natalie Murrio were named co-most outstanding team members in basketball.

Wolf started at the “quarterback” position for the girls basketball team that reached the WPIAL finals in her senior season. The Spartans qualified for the WPIAL semifinals in her junior season, and advanced to the PIAA second round both years.

Wolf finished with 231 points, 88 assists, 74 rebounds and 49 steals in senior season.

“Abby became our silent floor boss. She remained calm during some very tight games, and I truly believe it’s her years as a catcher that helped her remain calm and in control,” girls basketball coach Rachel Thomas said. “She had a knack for coming up with some big rebounds and key reverse layups when we needed them.”

“She was not afraid to battle with the ‘big’ girls and had a great vision of the court, often times providing key insight to what plays could or couldn’t work.

“Abby is the perfect example that size doesn’t matter on the court. She is a great teammate, always building up her teammates to help them succeed and be the best they can be. Not only is Abby a force to be reckoned with on the court, but more importantly she crushes it in the classroom, as well. She is a great young lady and will be truly missed.”

Brentwood compiled a 38-13 record over the past two years, won its first section title in 25 seasons, and dominated the Brentwood High Athletic Boosters tip-off tournament in recent years. The Spartans finished with a 20-5 mark in 2018-19, and advanced to the WPIAL finals for the first time since 1994.

Turning to volleyball, Wolf posted 305 assists and 110 digs from her backcourt position last fall. She also contributed 26 aces, and was named most outstanding team member. She also was named all-section twice.

“Abby is one of the hardest working athletes, if not the hardest-working athlete I have had the pleasure of coaching at Brentwood,” said Kayla Hubsch, the Spartans volleyball coach. “She is a natural athlete but that doesn’t stop her from working her hardest to perfect her skills in any of the sports that she plays.”

“Her greatest strength as a volleyball player was her ability to lead her team through good and bad times. Even through the toughest loses, Abby found a way to pick her team up and lead them through to the next game. Abby is a team player and always puts her team first, and is never an athlete to care about her own recognition before the team.”

For her three-year career, including two seasons as a starter, Wolf racked up 614 assists, 265 digs and 60 aces. The Spartans qualified for the WPIAL playoffs all three years.

“Her life is pretty much dedicated to sports and school,” Hubsch said. “She works just as hard in school as she does on the court or field, and it’s proven in her AP classes and grade point average.

“Not too many teenagers can compete in three high school sports, and on AAU teams, while also being one of the top students in her grade.”

Wolf, who served as senior class president in 2018-19, was a member of the pep and garden clubs, steering committee and student council, and was a representative at the WPIAL Sportsmanship Summit.

She was a high honor roll student and National Honor Society member with a 4.2 GPA. She plans to attend Penn State.

“Abby is an all-around great athlete, but above all else she is an excellent student and fantastic young lady,” Ditoro said, “and undoubtedly will have much success in her future.”

Wolf does not plan to extend her distinguished athletic career to the college level.

“I enjoyed my years playing sports at Brentwood,” she said. “Some of my best memories would have to be participating in the playoffs on each of my teams over the years.”

