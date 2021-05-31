WPIAL 2A softball consolation game preview: Ligonier Valley vs. Frazier

Monday, May 31, 2021 | 10:35 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley pitcher Maddie Griffin celebrates a strikeout with Haley Boyd (22) and Jordan Hofecker (3) during their game against Apollo-Ridge on Monday, April 26, 2021, in Ligonier.

WPIAL softball playoffs

Class 2A 3rd place game

Ligonier Valley (18-2) vs. Frazier (16-4)

4 p.m. Tuesday at Norwin

Coaches: Mark Zimmerman, Ligonier Valley; Don Hartman, Frazier

Players to watch: Maddie Griffin, Jr., P, Ligonier Valley; Madison Bednar, So., P, Frazier

What’s at stake: Both teams have qualified for the PIAA playoffs, but this will be a bounce-back game for one of them. The winner is the third-place team from the WPIAL and the loser is fourth.

Extra bases: Ligonier Valley has been to the state tournament before, but never as a WPIAL member. The top-seeded Rams were ousted in the semifinals by Shenango, which managed three runs on no hits against Griffin, who has twirled 11 no-hitters this season. The game was played over two days due to rain and storms. … Frazier had a 12-game winning streak stopped in the semifinals in a one-sided, 15-4 loss to Laurel, which had 17 hits against the Commodores. Hartman said after the game, “We’re no match for them.” Bednar is solid in the circle, but freshman pitcher Nicole Palmer has been impressive at times. She allowed five hits, struck out seven and had zero walks in the third-seeded Commodores’ 4-1 win over No. 6 Chartiers-Houston in the quarterfinals.

