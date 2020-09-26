WPIAL 6A, City League roundup: Ethan West lifts Seneca Valley past Norwin

Saturday, September 26, 2020 | 12:45 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Ethan West goes through drills during work outs Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Seneca Valley High School.

Seneca Valley might have gotten a late start to the season, but the Raiders are showing no ill effects of a preseason covid-19 shutdown.

The Raiders improved to 2-0 on Friday night with a 35-3 win over Norwin in the Class 6A Conference.

Ethan West ran for 225 yards and three touchdowns, and Nolan Dworek added 100 yards and two rushing TDs as No. 3 Seneca Valley (2-0, 2-0) shut down Norwin (0-3, 0-3).

City League

Allderdice 12, University Prep 6 (OT) — Robert Brown scored on a 1-yard run in overtime to give Allderdice (1-0, 1-0) a win over University Prep (0-1, 0-1) in the City League.

Westinghouse 20, Brashear 0 — Keyshawn Morsillo caught, ran and passed for a touchdown to lead Westinghouse (1-0, 1-0) to a win over Brashear (0-1, 0-1) in the City League opener for both teams.

