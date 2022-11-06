WPIAL announces sites for Friday’s round of football playoffs
Saturday, November 5, 2022 | 9:19 PM
The WPIAL chose Canon-McMillan and Gateway to host Class 5A semifinals Friday night.
Allegheny Six rivals Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair will rematch at Canon-McMillan. Northeast opponents Pine-Richland and Woodland Hills will play at Gateway. The WPIAL on Saturday released sites for the next round of playoff games.
Many of the quarterfinal games are scheduled on the home turf of the higher-seeded teams. However, some were moved off grass to artificial surfaces.
All games are 7 p.m. Friday.
WPIAL football playoffs
Class 6A semifinals
Canon-McMillan (5-5) at North Allegheny (9-1); Central Catholic (6-4) at Mt. Lebanon (5-5)
Class 5A semifinals
Bethel Park (10-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (9-2) at Canon-McMillan; Pine-Richland (8-3) vs. Woodland Hills (6-5) at Gateway
Class 4A quarterfinals
Montour (7-4) vs. Aliquippa (9-0) at Freedom; McKeesport (10-1) at Armstrong (10-1); Laurel Highlands (8-2) at Central Valley (9-1); Latrobe (7-4) at Thomas Jefferson (7-3)
Class 3A quarterfinals
East Allegheny (8-3) at Belle Vernon (7-2); West Mifflin (6-5) at Freeport (9-1); Beaver (8-3) at Avonworth (9-1); Shady Side Academy (6-4) at Elizabeth Forward (9-1)
Class 2A quarterfinals
McGuffey (8-3) at Steel Valley (9-0); Washington (7-4) at Neshannock (10-1); Ligonier Valley (8-3) vs. Beaver Falls (9-1) at Geneva College; Keystone Oaks (9-2) at Sto-Rox (8-2)
Class A quarterfinals
Bishop Canevin (10-1) vs. Clairton (6-5) at Dormont Stadium; Mapletown (11-0) vs. South Side (10-1) at Waynesburg; Laurel (9-1) vs. Union (8-3) at Shenango; Rochester (6-4) vs. Fort Cherry (8-3) at South Fayette.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
