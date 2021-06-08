WPIAL approves 3 Seton LaSalle transfers, Jackson Pons’ return to Norwin

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 | 7:18 PM

Mauro Monz’s status as Seton LaSalle coach remains in doubt, but the WPIAL ruled his son eligible to play football for the Rebels this fall.

The WPIAL held hearings Monday for three transfers from South Fayette to Seton LaSalle — Dominic Monz, Alex Boyce and Matt Boyce — and ruled all three eligible, WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said.

The three transferred in the winter, but their eligibility was undecided until now.

In a separate hearing Monday, the WPIAL ruled football player Jackson Pons eligible at Norwin.

Pons, who’ll be a sophomore next school year, transferred to Central Catholic in the winter but later returned to Norwin, Scheuneman said. A receiver and defensive back, Pons announced a college offer from Gardner-Webb in March.

Also, the WPIAL on Monday denied a postseason waiver request from McKeesport transfer Jacob Miller, leaving him ineligible for the football playoffs next season. Miller transferred from Plum.

Dominic Monz and Matt Boyce will be sophomores in the fall at Seton LaSalle, so they’re eligible for both the regular season and postseason. Alex Boyce, who’ll be a senior, is ineligible for the postseason under the PIAA rule that targets all transfers after the start of 10th grade.

South Fayette did not contest the transfers.

The WPIAL has held eligibility hearings in recent weeks for a number of Seton LaSalle transfers. None has been ruled ineligible.

However, Rebels football coaches Mauro Monz and Jason Pinkston remain suspended pending the outcome of a June 14 hearing. This will be their second hearing with the WPIAL, which suspended them for one year March 31.

Seton LaSalle appealed that WPIAL decision to the PIAA. But rather than hold an appeal hearing last week, the PIAA sent the case back to the WPIAL after Seton LaSalle asked to present new evidence, the PIAA said.

