WPIAL baseball playoff clinchings through May 2, 2021

Sunday, May 2, 2021 | 8:50 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Landon DiBeradin drives in two runs with a double during the third inning against North Allegheny on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Norwin High School.

Most WPIAL baseball teams are down to one more week of section games.

However, in these unique times, some teams are in catch-up mode because of covid-related shutdowns.

The district is expected to decide early next week the makeup of the 2021 WPIAL baseball playoffs.

Whether it is top four teams from each section qualifying, as expected, or open fields like the basketball postseason used, these teams listed below have secured a spot in the district baseball playoffs.

Here are the district baseball teams that have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth through Sunday, May 2.

Class 6A: Six of at least eight teams have clinched a playoff berth

North Allegheny Tigers

Seneca Valley Raiders

Butler Golden Tornado

Norwin Knights

Hempfield Spartans

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Class 5A: Seven of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Franklin Regional Panthers

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Plum Mustangs

South Fayette Lions

West Allegheny Indians

Shaler Titans

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Class 4A: Three of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

North Catholic Trojans

Knoch Knights

Montour Spartans

Class 3A: Eight of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Hopewell Vikings

Ellwood City Wolverines

Mohawk Warriors

New Brighton Lions

Avonworth Antelopes

South Park Eagles

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

McGuffey Highlanders

Class 2A: Eight of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

California Trojans

Beth-Center Bulldogs

Shenango Wildcats

Serra Catholic Eagles

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Class A: 9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Rochester Rams

Union Scotties

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

West Greene Pioneers

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Riverview Raiders