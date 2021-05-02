WPIAL baseball playoff clinchings through May 2, 2021
Sunday, May 2, 2021 | 8:50 PM
Most WPIAL baseball teams are down to one more week of section games.
However, in these unique times, some teams are in catch-up mode because of covid-related shutdowns.
The district is expected to decide early next week the makeup of the 2021 WPIAL baseball playoffs.
Whether it is top four teams from each section qualifying, as expected, or open fields like the basketball postseason used, these teams listed below have secured a spot in the district baseball playoffs.
One thing that won’t change is exclusive coverage of the 2021 WPIAL baseball playoffs is here on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Here are the district baseball teams that have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth through Sunday, May 2.
Class 6A: Six of at least eight teams have clinched a playoff berth
North Allegheny Tigers
Seneca Valley Raiders
Butler Golden Tornado
Norwin Knights
Hempfield Spartans
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Class 5A: Seven of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Franklin Regional Panthers
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Plum Mustangs
South Fayette Lions
West Allegheny Indians
Shaler Titans
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Class 4A: Three of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
North Catholic Trojans
Knoch Knights
Montour Spartans
Class 3A: Eight of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Hopewell Vikings
Ellwood City Wolverines
Mohawk Warriors
New Brighton Lions
Avonworth Antelopes
South Park Eagles
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
McGuffey Highlanders
Class 2A: Eight of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
California Trojans
Beth-Center Bulldogs
Shenango Wildcats
Serra Catholic Eagles
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Class A: 9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Rochester Rams
Union Scotties
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
West Greene Pioneers
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Riverview Raiders
