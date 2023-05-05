WPIAL baseball playoff clinchings through May 4, 2023

By:

Thursday, May 4, 2023 | 11:46 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny’s Derek Curry makes a running catch in right field against Montour on April 14.

The 2023 WPIAL baseball playoff field is taking shape in each of the six classifications.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the playoffs, which will have at least 76 schools participating.

Exclusive coverage of the 2023 WPIAL baseball playoffs is only here on TribHSSN.TribLive.com, starting with the unveiling of the brackets on the Playoff Pairings Show on Friday, May 12.

Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Thursday.

Class 6A

Set with 8 teams – no first round, no byes in quarterfinals

Section 1: North Allegheny Tigers

Section 1: Pine-Richland Rams

Section 1: Seneca Valley Raiders

Section 1: Butler Golden Tornado

Section 2: Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Section 2: Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Section 2: Hempfield Spartans

Section 2: Norwin Knights

Class 5A

8 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: Fox Chapel Foxes

Section 1: Plum Mustangs

Section 2: Bethel Park Black Hawks

Section 2: South Fayette Lions

Section 3: Shaler Titans

Section 3: North Hills Indians

Section 3: Mars Fightin’ Planets

Section 3: West Allegheny Indians

Class 4A

11 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: Montour Spartans

Section 1: Blackhawk Cougars

Section 1: Central Valley Warriors

Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats

Section 2: Uniontown Red Raiders

Section 3: Chartiers Valley Colts

Section 3: West Mifflin Titans

Section 3: Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Section 4: Kiski Area Cavaliers

Section 4: North Catholic Trojans

Section 4: Indiana Little Indians

Class 3A

9 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: Riverside Panthers

Section 1: Mohawk Warriors

Section 2: Avonworth Antelopes

Section 2: South Park Eagles

Section 3: East Allegheny Wildcats

Section 3: Freeport Yellowjackets

Section 3: Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Section 4: Yough Cougars

Section 4: Greensburg Salem Golden Lions

Class 2A

10 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff berths

Section 1: Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Section 1: Burgettstown Blue Devils

Section 1: Charleroi Cougars

Section 2: South Side Rams

Section 2: Seton LaSalle Rebels

Section 2: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Section 2: New Brighton Lions

Section 3: Serra Catholic Eagles

Section 3: Riverview Raiders

Section 3: Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Class A

7 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff berths

Section 1: Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Section 1: California Trojans

Section 1: Avella Eagles

Section 2: Union Scotties

Section 2: Leechburg Blue Devils

Section 3: Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Section 3: Bishop Canevin Crusaders