WPIAL boys basketball playoff field set
Friday, February 11, 2022 | 11:37 PM
The 2022 WPIAL boys basketball playoff field is set as 86 teams have punched their ticket for the Path to the Pete.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs starting Monday with the Playoff Pairings Show at 5 p.m. as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Here is the final list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth.
Class 6A (13 playoff teams – 3 first-round byes)
North Hills Indians
Butler Golden Tornado
Pine-Richland Rams
North Allegheny Tigers
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Baldwin Highlanders
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Fox Chapel Foxes
Central Catholic Vikings
Norwin Knights
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Hempfield Spartans
Note: Seneca Valley finished tied for fourth place with North Allegheny, but the Tigers won the head-to-head tiebreaker, 2-1.
Class 5A: (16 playoff teams – no byes, no preliminary round games)
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Albert Gallatin Colonials
West Mifflin Titans
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
New Castle Red Hurricane
South Fayette Lions
West Allegheny Indians
Chartiers Valley Colts
Penn Hills Indians
Gateway Gators
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Woodland Hills Wolverines
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Highlands Golden Rams
Hampton Talbots
Note: Woodland Hills, Franklin Regional and McKeesport all finished tied for fourth place in Section 3. Woodland Hills swept McKeesport and split with Franklin Regional, thus the Wolverines went 3-1 in head-to-head tiebreaker and qualified for the playoffs.
Class 4A (13 playoff teams – 3 first-round byes)
North Catholic Trojans
Burrell Buccaneers
Deer Lakes Lancers
Freeport Yellowjackets
Quaker Valley Quakers
Montour Spartans
Lincoln Park Leopards
Blackhawk Cougars
Central Valley Warriors
Belle Vernon Leopards
Uniontown Red Raiders
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Yough Cougars
Class 3A (16 playoff teams – no byes, no preliminary round games)
Ellwood City Wolverines
Neshannock Lancers
Beaver Falls Tigers
Laurel Spartans
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Aliquippa Quips
Avonworth Antelopes
Summit Academy Knights
South Allegheny Gladiators
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Ligonier Valley Rams
Steel Valley Ironmen
Washington Little Prexies
Brownsville Falcons
Brentwood Spartans
Waynesburg Central
Class 2A (16 playoff teams – no byes, no preliminary round games)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Springdale Dynamos
Shenango Wildcats
South Side Rams
Carlynton Cougars
Fort Cherry Rangers
Sto-Rox Vikings
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Serra Catholic Eagles
Winchester Thurston Bears
Jeannette Jayhawks
Monessen Greyhounds
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
California Trojans
Class A (12 playoff teams – 4 first-round byes)
Union Scotties
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Rochester Rams
Nazareth Prep Saints
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Geibel Catholic Gators
West Greene Pioneers
Mapletown Maples
Imani Christian Saints
Leechburg Blue Devils
Neighborhood Academy Bulldogs
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
