WPIAL boys basketball playoff field set

By:

Friday, February 11, 2022 | 11:37 PM

Rodney Gallagher and Laurel Highlands are the likely top seed in Class 5A.

The 2022 WPIAL boys basketball playoff field is set as 86 teams have punched their ticket for the Path to the Pete.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs starting Monday with the Playoff Pairings Show at 5 p.m. as we unveil the brackets to the masses.

Here is the final list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth.

Class 6A (13 playoff teams – 3 first-round byes)

North Hills Indians

Butler Golden Tornado

Pine-Richland Rams

North Allegheny Tigers

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Baldwin Highlanders

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Fox Chapel Foxes

Central Catholic Vikings

Norwin Knights

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Hempfield Spartans

Note: Seneca Valley finished tied for fourth place with North Allegheny, but the Tigers won the head-to-head tiebreaker, 2-1.

Class 5A: (16 playoff teams – no byes, no preliminary round games)

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Albert Gallatin Colonials

West Mifflin Titans

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

New Castle Red Hurricane

South Fayette Lions

West Allegheny Indians

Chartiers Valley Colts

Penn Hills Indians

Gateway Gators

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Woodland Hills Wolverines

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Highlands Golden Rams

West Allegheny Indians

Hampton Talbots

Note: Woodland Hills, Franklin Regional and McKeesport all finished tied for fourth place in Section 3. Woodland Hills swept McKeesport and split with Franklin Regional, thus the Wolverines went 3-1 in head-to-head tiebreaker and qualified for the playoffs.

Class 4A (13 playoff teams – 3 first-round byes)

North Catholic Trojans

Burrell Buccaneers

Deer Lakes Lancers

Freeport Yellowjackets

Quaker Valley Quakers

Montour Spartans

Lincoln Park Leopards

Blackhawk Cougars

Central Valley Warriors

Belle Vernon Leopards

Uniontown Red Raiders

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Yough Cougars

Class 3A (16 playoff teams – no byes, no preliminary round games)

Ellwood City Wolverines

Neshannock Lancers

Beaver Falls Tigers

Laurel Spartans

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Aliquippa Quips

Avonworth Antelopes

Summit Academy Knights

South Allegheny Gladiators

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Ligonier Valley Rams

Steel Valley Ironmen

Washington Little Prexies

Brownsville Falcons

Brentwood Spartans

Waynesburg Central

Class 2A (16 playoff teams – no byes, no preliminary round games)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Springdale Dynamos

Shenango Wildcats

South Side Rams

Carlynton Cougars

Fort Cherry Rangers

Sto-Rox Vikings

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Serra Catholic Eagles

Winchester Thurston Bears

Jeannette Jayhawks

Monessen Greyhounds

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

California Trojans

Class A (12 playoff teams – 4 first-round byes)

Union Scotties

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Rochester Rams

Nazareth Prep Saints

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Geibel Catholic Gators

West Greene Pioneers

Mapletown Maples

Imani Christian Saints

Leechburg Blue Devils

Neighborhood Academy Bulldogs

Aquinas Academy Crusaders