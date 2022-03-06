WPIAL qualifiers for 2022 PIAA boys basketball tournament

By:

Sunday, March 6, 2022 | 12:13 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Julian Dugger celebrates after scoring against Gateway during a Section 3-5A game on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Gateway High School.

With the Path to the Pete complete, the focus turns to the Road to Hershey and the start of the PIAA basketball postseason this week.

The state playoffs begin Tuesday and Wednesday instead of the standard first round coming a week after the WPIAL tournament concludes.

Here is a look at the order for the 35 District 7 boys teams that have clinched a berth in the PIAA postseason.

PIAA boys basketball qualifiers

Class 6A (4 teams)

1-Fox Chapel Foxes

2-North Hills Indians

3-Central Catholic Vikings

4-Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Class 5A (7 teams)

1-Laurel Highlands Mustangs

2-New Castle Red Hurricanes

3-Highlands Golden Rams

4-Gateway Gators

5-Hampton Talbots

6-Shaler Titans

7-Penn Hills Indians

Class 4A (6 teams)

1-Quaker Valley Quakers

2-Montour Spartans

3-Lincoln Park Leopards

4-Belle Vernon Leopards

5-Deer Lakes Lancers

6-Burrell Buccaneers

Class 3A (7 teams)

1-Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

2-Avonworth Antelopes

3-Aliquippa Quips

4-South Allegheny Gladiators

5-Washington Little Prexies

6-Ellwood City Wolverines

7-Neshannock Lancers

Class 2A (6 teams)

1-Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

2-Fort Cherry Rangers

3-Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

4-Carlynton Cougars

5-Sto-Rox Vikings

6-Winchester Thurston Bears

Class A (5 teams)

1-Bishop Canevin Crusaders

2-Union Scotties

3-Geibel Catholic Gators

4-Imani Christian Saints

5-Rochester Rams

WPIAL girls basketball qualifiers for state tournament