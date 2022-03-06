WPIAL qualifiers for 2022 PIAA boys basketball tournament
By:
Sunday, March 6, 2022 | 12:13 PM
With the Path to the Pete complete, the focus turns to the Road to Hershey and the start of the PIAA basketball postseason this week.
The state playoffs begin Tuesday and Wednesday instead of the standard first round coming a week after the WPIAL tournament concludes.
Here is a look at the order for the 35 District 7 boys teams that have clinched a berth in the PIAA postseason.
PIAA boys basketball qualifiers
Class 6A (4 teams)
1-Fox Chapel Foxes
2-North Hills Indians
3-Central Catholic Vikings
4-Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Class 5A (7 teams)
1-Laurel Highlands Mustangs
2-New Castle Red Hurricanes
3-Highlands Golden Rams
4-Gateway Gators
5-Hampton Talbots
6-Shaler Titans
7-Penn Hills Indians
Class 4A (6 teams)
1-Quaker Valley Quakers
2-Montour Spartans
3-Lincoln Park Leopards
4-Belle Vernon Leopards
5-Deer Lakes Lancers
6-Burrell Buccaneers
Class 3A (7 teams)
1-Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
2-Avonworth Antelopes
3-Aliquippa Quips
4-South Allegheny Gladiators
5-Washington Little Prexies
6-Ellwood City Wolverines
7-Neshannock Lancers
Class 2A (6 teams)
1-Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
2-Fort Cherry Rangers
3-Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
4-Carlynton Cougars
5-Sto-Rox Vikings
6-Winchester Thurston Bears
Class A (5 teams)
1-Bishop Canevin Crusaders
2-Union Scotties
3-Geibel Catholic Gators
4-Imani Christian Saints
5-Rochester Rams
WPIAL girls basketball qualifiers for state tournament
More High School Basketball• Sites, times revealed for 2022 PIAA girls basketball 1st-round playoff games
• PIAA announces sites, times for 2022 boys basketball 1st-round playoff games
• WPIAL qualifiers for 2022 PIAA girls basketball tournament
• Penn Hills boys basketball takes stock after WPIAL loss to Highlands
• Playoff berth shows how far young Riverview girls basketball team came