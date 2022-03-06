WPIAL qualifiers for 2022 PIAA girls basketball tournament
Sunday, March 6, 2022 | 12:24 PM
The 2022 WPIAL basketball playoffs are in the books, so now area teams that have qualified are preparing to ride the Road to Hershey this week.
The state playoffs begin Tuesday and Wednesday instead of the standard first round coming a week after the WPIAL tournament concludes.
Here is a look at the order for the 36 District 7 girls teams that have clinched a berth in the PIAA postseason.
PIAA girls basketball qualifiers
Girls 6A (4 teams)
1-Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
2-Upper St. Clair Panthers
3-Bethel Park Black Hawks
4-North Allegheny Tigers
Class 5A (7 teams)
1-South Fayette Lions
2-Chartiers Valley Colts
3-McKeesport Tigers
4-Moon Tigers
5-Latrobe Wildcats
6-Oakland Catholic Eagles
7-Trinity Hillers
Class 4A (6 teams)
1-Blackhawk Cougars
2-Knoch Knights
3-Elizabeth Forward Warriors
4-Southmoreland Scotties
5-Quaker Valley Quakers
6-Montour Spartans
Class 3A (6 teams)
1-North Catholic Trojans
2-Freedom Bulldogs
3-Waynesburg Central Raiders
4-Avonworth Antelopes
5-Laurel Spartans
6-Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Class 2A (7 teams)
1-Neshannock Lancers
2-Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
3-Serra Catholic Eagles
4-Seton LaSalle Rebels
5-Shenango Wildcats
6-Apollo-Ridge Vikings
7-Burgettstown Blue Devils
Class A (6 teams)
1-Bishop Canevin Crusaders
2-Aquinas Academy Crusaders
3-Union Scotties
4-St. Joseph’s Spartans
5-West Greene Pioneers
6-Monessen Greyhounds
