WPIAL boys lacrosse standings through April 11, 2021

Sunday, April 11, 2021 | 8:30 PM

Metro Creative

Here are the latest WPIAL boys lacrosse standings for the 2021 season through Sunday, Apr. 11.

The top six teams in each section qualify for the district postseason. Only section records are shown.

#-Clinched section championship

*-Clinched playoff berth

x-Eliminated from playoffs

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park, 2-0

Canon-McMillan, 1-0

Mt. Lebanon, 1-0

Upper St. Clair, 1-0

Latrobe, 1-1

Baldwin, 0-1

Hempfield, 0-1

Peters Township, 0-1

Penn-Trafford, 0-2

Section 2

Pine-Richland, 2-0

Seneca Valley, 2-0

North Allegheny, 1-0

Central Catholic, 1-1

Shady Side Academy, 0-0

Allderdice, 0-1

Fox Chapel, 0-1

Norwin, 0-1

Butler, 0-2

Class AA

Section 1

Chartiers Valley, 2-0

Sewickley Academy, 1-0

South Fayette, 1-1

Gateway, 0-0

Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-0

Quaker Valley, 0-0

Winchester Thurston, 0-0

Trinity, 0-1

Franklin Regional, 0-2

Section 2

Mars, 2-0

North Catholic, 2-0

Freeport, 1-1

Hampton, 1-1

Indiana, 1-1

Moon, 1-1

North Hills, 1-1

Shaler, 1-1

Knoch, 0-2

Plum, 0-2