WPIAL boys lacrosse standings through April 17, 2022

Sunday, April 17, 2022 | 8:06 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hampton goalie Kaden Hoolahan plays against Fox Chapel on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Fridley Field in Hampton.

Here are the latest WPIAL boys lacrosse standings for the 2022 season through April 17.

The top six teams in each section will qualify for the district postseason.

Class 3A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon, 3-0

Peters Township, 3-0

Penn-Trafford, 2-1

Hempfield, 1-1

Upper St. Clair, 1-1

Bethel Park, 1-2

Canon-McMillan, 1-2

Latrobe, 0-2

Baldwin, 0-3

Section 2

North Allegheny, 2-0

Shady Side Academy, 2-0

Central Catholic, 2-1

Fox Chapel, 1-1

Seneca Valley, 1-1

Allderdice, 0-1

Butler, 0-1

Pine-Richland, 0-1

Norwin, 0-2

Class 2A

Section 1

Quaker Valley, 3-0

Trinity, 2-0

South Fayette, 2-1

Franklin Regional, 2-2

Chartiers Valley, 1-1

Sewickley Academy, 1-1

Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-1

Gateway, 0-3

Winchester Thurston, 0-3

Section 2

Mars, 5-0

Shaler, 4-1

Freeport, 2-2

Indiana, 2-2

North Catholic, 2-2

North Hills, 2-3

Moon, 1-1

Hampton, 1-2

Knoch, 0-3

Plum, 0-3