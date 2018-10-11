WPIAL boys soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 11, 2018

By: Don Rebel

Thursday, October 11, 2018 | 10:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Avonworth's Jason Novosel controls the ball against Vincentian Academy during a WPIAL Class A Section 3 game Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in McCandless.

There are only a few days left in section play in WPIAL boys soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2018 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show at 5:55 p.m. Oct. 17.

Here are the teams that have qualified for the boys soccer playoffs through Thursday, Oct. 11:

Class 4A

Seneca Valley

Pine-Richland

Fox Chapel

Upper St. Clair

Canon-McMillan

Peters Township

Mt. Lebanon

Norwin

Connellsville

Plum

Latrobe

Class 3A

Mars

Hampton

Kiski Area

Indiana

West Allegheny

Blackhawk

Moon

Obama Academy

Ringgold

Laurel Highlands

Belle Vernon

Franklin Regional

South Fayette

Thomas Jefferson

Chartiers Valley

Class 2A

Keystone Oaks

South Park

Elizabeth Forward

East Allegheny

Deer Lakes

Mt. Pleasant

Shady Side Academy

Freeport

Charleroi

Waynesburg

Southmoreland

Beth-Center

Quaker Valley

North Catholic

Freedom

Central Valley

Class A

Sewickley Academy

Riverside

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Mohawk

Greensburg Central Catholic

Winchester Thurston

Serra Catholic

Avonworth

Springdale

Carlynton

Seton LaSalle

Brentwood

Monessen

Bishop Canevin