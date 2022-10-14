WPIAL boys soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 13, 2022
By:
Thursday, October 13, 2022 | 11:19 PM
Section play in the regular season is all but in the books in the 2022 WPIAL boys soccer season. There is only one more Class 4A playoff berth up for grabs.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday.
Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Thursday.
Class 4A
7 out of a possible 8 teams clinched a playoff berth
Seneca Valley Raiders
Fox Chapel Foxes
Pine-Richland Rams
Peters Township Indians
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Norwin Knights
Upper St. Clair Panthers
• Butler can clinch with a win over Pine-Richland on Saturday OR a North Allegheny loss to Seneca Valley on Monday.
• North Allegheny can clinch with a win over Seneca Valley on Monday and a Butler loss on Saturday.
Class 3A
Set with 17 playoff teams (one preliminary round match)
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Hampton Talbots
Mars Fightin’ Planets
North Catholic Trojans
Moon Tigers
South Fayette Lions
Ambridge Bridgers
Montour Spartans
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Trinity Hillers
Connellsville Falcons
Ringgold Rams
Plum Mustangs
Franklin Regional Panthers
Gateway Gators
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Class 2A
Set with 16 playoff teams (no first round byes or preliminary round matches)
South Park Eagles
East Allegheny Wildcats
West Mifflin Titans
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Deer Lakes Lancers
Knoch Knights
Freeport Yellowjackets
Belle Vernon Leopards
McGuffey Highlanders
Brownsville Falcons
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Quaker Valley Quakers
Beaver Bobcats
Avonworth Antelopes
Hopewell Vikings
Class A
Set with 16 playoff teams (no first round byes or preliminary round matches)
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Freedom Bulldogs
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Charleroi Cougars
Bentworth Bearcats
California Trojans
Winchester Thurston Bears
Burrell Buccaneers
Springdale Dynamos
Trinity Christian Academy Falcons
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Serra Catholic Eagles
Carlynton Cougars
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
More High School Soccer Boys• High school roundup for Oct. 13, 2022: Brendan Strawser sets Gateway goal record
• Westmoreland County boys soccer notebook: Teams punch tickets to WPIAL playoffs
• Section champion Belle Vernon boys soccer team finds many pathways to victory
• High school roundup for Oct. 11, 2022: Baker’s goal boosts Beaver past Avonworth
• WPIAL boys soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 11, 2022