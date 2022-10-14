WPIAL boys soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 13, 2022

Thursday, October 13, 2022 | 11:19 PM

Chrisotpher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional goalkeeper Aryan Selokar celebrates after defeating Plum, 1-0, on Sept. 27.

Section play in the regular season is all but in the books in the 2022 WPIAL boys soccer season. There is only one more Class 4A playoff berth up for grabs.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday.

Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Thursday.

Class 4A

7 out of a possible 8 teams clinched a playoff berth

Seneca Valley Raiders

Fox Chapel Foxes

Pine-Richland Rams

Peters Township Indians

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Norwin Knights

Upper St. Clair Panthers

• Butler can clinch with a win over Pine-Richland on Saturday OR a North Allegheny loss to Seneca Valley on Monday.

• North Allegheny can clinch with a win over Seneca Valley on Monday and a Butler loss on Saturday.

Class 3A

Set with 17 playoff teams (one preliminary round match)

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Hampton Talbots

Mars Fightin’ Planets

North Catholic Trojans

Moon Tigers

South Fayette Lions

Ambridge Bridgers

Montour Spartans

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Trinity Hillers

Connellsville Falcons

Ringgold Rams

Plum Mustangs

Franklin Regional Panthers

Gateway Gators

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Class 2A

Set with 16 playoff teams (no first round byes or preliminary round matches)

South Park Eagles

East Allegheny Wildcats

West Mifflin Titans

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Deer Lakes Lancers

Knoch Knights

Freeport Yellowjackets

Belle Vernon Leopards

McGuffey Highlanders

Brownsville Falcons

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Quaker Valley Quakers

Beaver Bobcats

Avonworth Antelopes

Hopewell Vikings

Class A

Set with 16 playoff teams (no first round byes or preliminary round matches)

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Freedom Bulldogs

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Charleroi Cougars

Bentworth Bearcats

California Trojans

Winchester Thurston Bears

Burrell Buccaneers

Springdale Dynamos

Trinity Christian Academy Falcons

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Serra Catholic Eagles

Carlynton Cougars

Bishop Canevin Crusaders