WPIAL boys volleyball playoff clinchings through May 10, 2022
By:
Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | 4:35 PM
The WPIAL boys volleyball regular season is down to its final days.
After taking the top five finishers in each section last spring, the WPIAL has gone back to the standard, which is the top four teams qualifying for the district postseason.
Once again, Trib HSSN will be your home for exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL boys volleyball playoffs.
Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified for the playoffs through Tuesday.
Class 3A
12 of a possible 14 playoff teams have clinched
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Moon Tigers
Peters Township Indians
North Allegheny Tigers
Seneca Valley Raiders
Shaler Titans
Butler Golden Tornado
Hempfield Spartans
Norwin Knights
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Latrobe Wildcats
• In Section 1: Bethel Park (6-6) can clinch with a Peters Township (6-5) loss to Canon-McMillan on Wednesday OR a Moon (6-5) loss to Upper St. Clair on Thursday.
• In Section 2: Fox Chapel (5-7) can clinch with a Butler (5-6) loss to Seneca Valley on Thursday.
Class 2A
Set with 13 playoff teams. There will be three first-round byes.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
North Catholic Trojans
Montour Spartans
Ambridge Bridgers
Gateway Gators
Derry Trojans
Plum Mustangs
Deer Lakes Lancers
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Trinity Hillers
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
