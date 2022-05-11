WPIAL boys volleyball playoff clinchings through May 10, 2022

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | 4:35 PM

The WPIAL boys volleyball regular season is down to its final days.

After taking the top five finishers in each section last spring, the WPIAL has gone back to the standard, which is the top four teams qualifying for the district postseason.

Once again, Trib HSSN will be your home for exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL boys volleyball playoffs.

Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified for the playoffs through Tuesday.

Class 3A

12 of a possible 14 playoff teams have clinched

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Moon Tigers

Peters Township Indians

North Allegheny Tigers

Seneca Valley Raiders

Shaler Titans

Butler Golden Tornado

Hempfield Spartans

Norwin Knights

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Latrobe Wildcats

• In Section 1: Bethel Park (6-6) can clinch with a Peters Township (6-5) loss to Canon-McMillan on Wednesday OR a Moon (6-5) loss to Upper St. Clair on Thursday.

• In Section 2: Fox Chapel (5-7) can clinch with a Butler (5-6) loss to Seneca Valley on Thursday.

Class 2A

Set with 13 playoff teams. There will be three first-round byes.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

North Catholic Trojans

Montour Spartans

Ambridge Bridgers

Gateway Gators

Derry Trojans

Plum Mustangs

Deer Lakes Lancers

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Trinity Hillers

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles