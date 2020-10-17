WPIAL Class 2A roundup: Hough, Livingston guide Beaver Falls to MAC championship

By:

Saturday, October 17, 2020 | 12:23 AM

Metro Creative

Josh Hough and Shileak Livingston ran for 193 and 167 yards, respectively, and scored three touchdowns each as top-ranked Beaver Falls scored a 50-14 victory over Freedom (3-3, 3-3) in the Class 2A Midwestern Conference on Friday night.

The Tigers (6-0, 6-0) clinched the conference title with the win.

Shady Side Academy 41, Steel Valley 16 — In the Allegheny Conference, Josh Castro ran for 300 yards and four touchdowns to lead Shady Side Academy (1-3, 1-2) to victory against Steel Valley (1-4, 0-2).

McGuffey 56, Chartiers-Houston 0 — No. 2 McGuffey (5-1, 5-0) clinched the Century Conference by downing Chartiers-Houston (2-4, 2-3).

Washington 39, Charleroi 0 — Michael Allen ran for two touchdowns and scored on a 40-yard interception return as No. 5 Washington (4-2, 4-1) shut out Charleroi (2-4, 2-4) in the Century Conference.

Laurel 40, Mohawk 15 — Laurel (4-2, 4-2) defeated Mohawk (1-5, 1-5) in Midwestern Conference play for its second straight win.

New Brighton 27, Neshannock 21 — In the Midwestern Conference, New Brighton (4-2, 4-2) snapped Neshannock’s four-game winning streak. Neshannock is now 4-2, 4-2.

Riverside 27, Ellwood City 12 — In the Midwestern Conference, Calvin Hughes rushed for 169 yards as Riverside (2-4, 2-4) defeated Ellwood City (0-6, 0-6).

Seton LaSalle 48, Carlynton 18 — Gabe Finale ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns, returned a kickoff 92 yards for a TD and scored on a 40-yard reception to lead Seton LaSalle (1-5, 1-3) to the Three Rivers Conference win against Carlynton (2-4, 1-3). Emmitt Harris tossed for 127 yards and two touchdowns for Seton LaSalle.

South Side 33, Brentwood 16 — Aden Almashy rushed for 167 yards and all five South Side touchdowns in its Three Rivers Conference win against Brentwood (3-3, 2-2). Jase Keib threw for 131 yards for Brentwood. South Side (2-4, 2-2) trailed by three at halftime.

Ligonier Valley 42, Waynesburg 7 — Haden Sierocky threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more as Ligonier Valley (3-3) downed Waynesburg (0-6) in nonconference play.

Miles Higgins and Matthew Marinchak caught TD passes. Nick Beitel also ran for a score for the Rams.

Check out Trib HSSN game coverage of other Class 2A games:

Beth-Center at Frazier

Western Beaver at Sto-Rox

Tags: Beaver Falls, Brentwood, Carlynton, Charleroi, Chartiers-Houston, Ellwood City, Freedom, Laurel, Ligonier Valley, McGuffey, Mohawk, Neshannock, New Brighton, Riverside, Seton La Salle, Shady Side Academy, South Side, Steel Valley, Washington, Waynesburg