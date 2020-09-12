WPIAL Class 2A roundup: No. 3 McGuffey edges No. 2 Washington

Saturday, September 12, 2020 | 12:32 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review McGuffey head coach Ed Dalton during workouts Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at McGuffey High School.

Kyle Brookman scored on a 3-yard run in the third quarter as No. 3 McGuffey slipped past No. 2 Washington, 7-6, in the Class 2A Century Conference opener Friday night.

The teams played a scoreless first half in a defense showdown in Week 1.

Tayshawn Levy scored on a 1-yard run for Washington, but a failed two-point conversion try proved costly for the Prexies.

Beth-Center 20, Waynesburg 7 — Colby Kuhns ran for two touchdowns as Beth-Center (1-0, 1-0) beat Waynesburg (0-1, 0-1) in the Century Conference.

Frazier 34, Charleroi 0 — Brayden Boggs threw for 198 yards and three touchdowns as Frazier (1-0, 1-0) blanked Charleroi (0-1, 0-1) in the Century Conference. Kenny Fine caught an 81-yard scoring pass from Boggs and ran 88 yards for another score. Fine rushed for 120 yards on seven carries.

Beaver Falls 47, Riverside 14 — Josh Hough scored on runs of 5, 76 and 15 yards as No. 1 Beaver Falls (1-0, 1-0) beat No. 4 Riverside (0-1, 0-1) in the Midwestern Conference. Calvin Hughes rushed for both of Riverside’s touchdowns.

Laurel 14, Neshannock 7 — Laurel (1-0, 1-0) opened its season by defeating Neshannock (0-1, 0-1) in the Midwestern Conference.

Mohawk 45, Ellwood City 0 — In the Midwestern Conference, Mohawk (1-0, 1-0) shut out Ellwood City (0-1, 0-1).

New Brighton 24, Freedom 6 — Nya Greene ran for two short touchdowns as New Brighton (1-0, 1-0) upset No. 5 Freedom (0-1, 0-1) in the Midwestern Conference.

Brentwood 33, Seton La Salle 21 — In the Three Rivers Conference, Tyler Hill caught four passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns as Seton La Salle (0-1, 0-1) lost to Brentwood (1-0, 1-0).

Western Beaver 15, South Side 9 — Bug Bradford’s 73-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter lifted Western Beaver (1-0, 1-0) to the Three Rivers Conference win at South Side (0-1), 0-1). Parker Statler’s 51-yard run and Noah Prince’s 39-yard field goal gave South Side a 9-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

