WPIAL Class 3A football championship breakdown: Central Valley vs. Elizabeth Forward
Wednesday, November 11, 2020 | 8:42 PM
No. 1 Central Valley vs. No. 3 Elizabeth Forward
7 p.m. Friday, North Allegheny’s Newman Stadium
On the air: Streamed exclusively on TribHSSN.triblive.com
Winner plays: Winner of Bedford vs. Hickory in PIAA semifinals Nov. 20-21.
WPIAL titles: Central Valley 3 (2010, ‘14 ‘19), Elizabeth Forward 0
Central Valley (9-0)
Player to watch: Ameer Dudley
Senior, 6-2, 196, QB
The Division I recruit who will be making his college decision Nov. 17 has been big for the Warriors this season, even in limited opportunities. Dudley has led the offense to 53.6 points per game, and he’s barely played in the second half of games. He completed 7-of-11 pass attempts against Keystone Oaks for 178 yards and four touchdowns in the semifinals.
Statistical leaders
Passing: Ameer Dudley, 55-87, 936, 15 TDs, 4 INT
Rushing: Landon Alexander, 71-947, 9TDs
Receiving: Myles Walker, 17-306, 4TDs
How they got here: Defeated East Allegheny, 56-7, and Keystone Oaks, 70-21
Probable starting lineup
Coach: Mark Lyons
Offense
LT, 66, Hunter Mitchell, 5-11, 258, sr.
LG, 50, Sean Fitzsimmons, 6-3, 277, jr.
C, 52, Josh Campbell, 5-11, 228, sr.
RG, 58, Hunter Viscuso, 6-0, 205, sr.
RT, 53, Jackson Tonya, 6-2, 215, so.
QB, 3, Ameer Dudley, 6-2, 196, sr.
WR, 1, Myles Walker, 5-10, 158, sr.
WR, 25, Stephon Hall, 6-2, 177, sr.
WR, 6 Matt Merritt, 6-2, 204, jr.
TE, 44, Justin Pyle-Thompson, 6-4, 245, sr.
RB, 23, Landon Alexander, 5-11, 181, jr.
Defense
DE, 50, Sean Fitzsimmons, 6-3, 277, jr.
DE, 44, Justin Pyle-Thompson, 6-4, 245, sr.
NG, 56, Cody Presto, 5-10, 260, sr.
OLB, 11, Amarian Saunders, 5-11, 177, sr.
LB, 52, Josh Campbell, 5-11, 228, sr.
LB, 80, Jack Bible, 6-1, 193, jr.
CB, 1, Myles Walker, 5-10, 158, sr.
CB, 7, Jayvin Thompson, 6-2, 185, so.
Rover, 4, Bryce Wilson, 5-9, 158, jr.
SS, 6, Matt Merrit, 6-2, 204, jr.
FS, 25, Stephon Hall, 6-2, 177, sr.
Special teams
LS, 10, Brett Fitzimmons, 5-10, 165, so.
P, 4, Bryce Wilson, 5-19, 158, jr.
PK, 18, Serafino DeSantis, 6-0, 180, so.
Holder, 4, Bryce Wilson, 5-9, 158, jr.
Returner, 1, Myles Walker, 5-10, 150, jr.
Notables: Central Valley is the defending WPIAL champions. One of its two losses last season came in the PIAA title game, 21-14, against Wyoming Area. … In their short history, the Warriors have already won three WPIAL titles and are looking for a fourth. … Central Valley has the second-highest scoring offense in the WPIAL at 53.6 points per game. … They also have allowed a WPIAL-best 8.6 points per game this season. … In all nine of their games, they scored 40 points or more. Their lowest total came in a 41-6 win over Ambridge. … In two games against Keystone Oaks this season, Central Valley scored 135 points. … The only game Central Valley missed this season was a matchup with Avonworth, but they were able to schedule a replacement matchup against Burrell for their season finale.
Elizabeth Forward (8-0)
Player to watch: Chase Whatton
Senior, 6-5, 240, H-Back/DE
The Bowling Green recruit is a do-it-all type of guy for the Warriors. He’s scored four touchdowns and has caught nine passes for 147 yards, but his real impact comes on the defensive side. He wreaks havoc off the edge with his length and his strength and leads a defense that has only allowed 9.1 points per game this season, including a shutout in the semifinals against North Catholic.
Statistical leaders
Passing: Evan Lewis, 25-38, 412 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT
Rushing: DaVontay Brownfield, 94-621, 9 TDs
Receiving: Zach Boyd, 10-297, 5 TDs
How they got here: Defeated No. 6 Freeport, 34-20, and No. 2 North Catholic, 17-0.
Probable starting lineup
Coach: Mike Collodi
Offense
LT, 19, Chase Whatton, 6-5, 240, sr.
LG, 54, Nick Murphy, 6-3, 280, jr.
C, 76, Grant Robinson, 6-0, 252, so.
RG, 63, Logan Jester, 6-1, 220, sr.
RT, 55, Jared Prah, 6-1, 198, sr.
QB, 5, Zion White, 6-0, 207, so.
WR, 3, Zach Boyd, 6-1, 155, so.
WR, 2, Nico Mrvos, 6-1, 187, sr.
WR, 22, Vernon Settles, 5-10, 140, fr.
H, 9, DaVontay Brownfield, 6-0, 200, jr.
RB, 23, Kyle Fluornoy, 5-9, 182, jr.
Defense
DE, 19, Chase Whatton, 6-5, 240, sr.
DE, 54, Nick Murphy, 6-3, 280, jr.
N, 64, Spencer Ross, 6-0, 218, jr.
MLB, 9, DaVontay Brownfield, 6-0, 200, jr.
MLB, 63, Logan Jester, 6-1, 220, sr.
OLB, 55, Jared Prah, 6-1, 198, sr.
OLB, Dakota Buchina, 6-1, 185, sr.
S, 2, Nico Mrvos, 6-1, 187, sr.
S, 7, Andy Soukup, 5-8, 168, sr.
CB, 22, Vernon Settles, 5-10, 140, fr.
CB, 3, Zach Boyd, 6-1, 155, so.
Special teams
K/P, 49, Andrew Smith, 6-0, 175, sr.
PR/KR, 2, Nico Mrvos, 6-1, 187, sr.
PR/ KR, 3, Zach Boyd, 6-1, 155, so.
Notables: Elizabeth Forward has only allowed 73 points this season and has recorded three shutouts. … Elizabeth Forward has never won a WPIAL championship and has never appeared in a WPIAL championship game. … The Warriors have gone 23-5 in the past three seasons. … They haven’t played Central Valley since a 42-26 loss in 2017. … The Warriors will be without QB Evan Lewis, who was injured in a Week 4 win over South Allegheny. … Freeport is the only team to score 20 or more points on EF this season. Southmoreland scored 19.
Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@triblive.com or via Twitter .
