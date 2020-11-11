WPIAL Class 3A football championship breakdown: Central Valley vs. Elizabeth Forward

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 | 8:42 PM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Chase Whatton is a disruptive force at defensive end for Elizabeth Forward.

No. 1 Central Valley vs. No. 3 Elizabeth Forward

7 p.m. Friday, North Allegheny’s Newman Stadium

On the air: Streamed exclusively on TribHSSN.triblive.com

Winner plays: Winner of Bedford vs. Hickory in PIAA semifinals Nov. 20-21.

WPIAL titles: Central Valley 3 (2010, ‘14 ‘19), Elizabeth Forward 0

Central Valley (9-0)

Player to watch: Ameer Dudley

Senior, 6-2, 196, QB

The Division I recruit who will be making his college decision Nov. 17 has been big for the Warriors this season, even in limited opportunities. Dudley has led the offense to 53.6 points per game, and he’s barely played in the second half of games. He completed 7-of-11 pass attempts against Keystone Oaks for 178 yards and four touchdowns in the semifinals.

Statistical leaders

Passing: Ameer Dudley, 55-87, 936, 15 TDs, 4 INT

Rushing: Landon Alexander, 71-947, 9TDs

Receiving: Myles Walker, 17-306, 4TDs

How they got here: Defeated East Allegheny, 56-7, and Keystone Oaks, 70-21

Probable starting lineup

Coach: Mark Lyons

Offense

LT, 66, Hunter Mitchell, 5-11, 258, sr.

LG, 50, Sean Fitzsimmons, 6-3, 277, jr.

C, 52, Josh Campbell, 5-11, 228, sr.

RG, 58, Hunter Viscuso, 6-0, 205, sr.

RT, 53, Jackson Tonya, 6-2, 215, so.

QB, 3, Ameer Dudley, 6-2, 196, sr.

WR, 1, Myles Walker, 5-10, 158, sr.

WR, 25, Stephon Hall, 6-2, 177, sr.

WR, 6 Matt Merritt, 6-2, 204, jr.

TE, 44, Justin Pyle-Thompson, 6-4, 245, sr.

RB, 23, Landon Alexander, 5-11, 181, jr.

Defense

DE, 50, Sean Fitzsimmons, 6-3, 277, jr.

DE, 44, Justin Pyle-Thompson, 6-4, 245, sr.

NG, 56, Cody Presto, 5-10, 260, sr.

OLB, 11, Amarian Saunders, 5-11, 177, sr.

LB, 52, Josh Campbell, 5-11, 228, sr.

LB, 80, Jack Bible, 6-1, 193, jr.

CB, 1, Myles Walker, 5-10, 158, sr.

CB, 7, Jayvin Thompson, 6-2, 185, so.

Rover, 4, Bryce Wilson, 5-9, 158, jr.

SS, 6, Matt Merrit, 6-2, 204, jr.

FS, 25, Stephon Hall, 6-2, 177, sr.

Special teams

LS, 10, Brett Fitzimmons, 5-10, 165, so.

P, 4, Bryce Wilson, 5-19, 158, jr.

PK, 18, Serafino DeSantis, 6-0, 180, so.

Holder, 4, Bryce Wilson, 5-9, 158, jr.

Returner, 1, Myles Walker, 5-10, 150, jr.

Notables: Central Valley is the defending WPIAL champions. One of its two losses last season came in the PIAA title game, 21-14, against Wyoming Area. … In their short history, the Warriors have already won three WPIAL titles and are looking for a fourth. … Central Valley has the second-highest scoring offense in the WPIAL at 53.6 points per game. … They also have allowed a WPIAL-best 8.6 points per game this season. … In all nine of their games, they scored 40 points or more. Their lowest total came in a 41-6 win over Ambridge. … In two games against Keystone Oaks this season, Central Valley scored 135 points. … The only game Central Valley missed this season was a matchup with Avonworth, but they were able to schedule a replacement matchup against Burrell for their season finale.

Elizabeth Forward (8-0)

Player to watch: Chase Whatton

Senior, 6-5, 240, H-Back/DE

The Bowling Green recruit is a do-it-all type of guy for the Warriors. He’s scored four touchdowns and has caught nine passes for 147 yards, but his real impact comes on the defensive side. He wreaks havoc off the edge with his length and his strength and leads a defense that has only allowed 9.1 points per game this season, including a shutout in the semifinals against North Catholic.

Statistical leaders

Passing: Evan Lewis, 25-38, 412 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing: DaVontay Brownfield, 94-621, 9 TDs

Receiving: Zach Boyd, 10-297, 5 TDs

How they got here: Defeated No. 6 Freeport, 34-20, and No. 2 North Catholic, 17-0.

Probable starting lineup

Coach: Mike Collodi

Offense

LT, 19, Chase Whatton, 6-5, 240, sr.

LG, 54, Nick Murphy, 6-3, 280, jr.

C, 76, Grant Robinson, 6-0, 252, so.

RG, 63, Logan Jester, 6-1, 220, sr.

RT, 55, Jared Prah, 6-1, 198, sr.

QB, 5, Zion White, 6-0, 207, so.

WR, 3, Zach Boyd, 6-1, 155, so.

WR, 2, Nico Mrvos, 6-1, 187, sr.

WR, 22, Vernon Settles, 5-10, 140, fr.

H, 9, DaVontay Brownfield, 6-0, 200, jr.

RB, 23, Kyle Fluornoy, 5-9, 182, jr.

Defense

DE, 19, Chase Whatton, 6-5, 240, sr.

DE, 54, Nick Murphy, 6-3, 280, jr.

N, 64, Spencer Ross, 6-0, 218, jr.

MLB, 9, DaVontay Brownfield, 6-0, 200, jr.

MLB, 63, Logan Jester, 6-1, 220, sr.

OLB, 55, Jared Prah, 6-1, 198, sr.

OLB, Dakota Buchina, 6-1, 185, sr.

S, 2, Nico Mrvos, 6-1, 187, sr.

S, 7, Andy Soukup, 5-8, 168, sr.

CB, 22, Vernon Settles, 5-10, 140, fr.

CB, 3, Zach Boyd, 6-1, 155, so.

Special teams

K/P, 49, Andrew Smith, 6-0, 175, sr.

PR/KR, 2, Nico Mrvos, 6-1, 187, sr.

PR/ KR, 3, Zach Boyd, 6-1, 155, so.

Notables: Elizabeth Forward has only allowed 73 points this season and has recorded three shutouts. … Elizabeth Forward has never won a WPIAL championship and has never appeared in a WPIAL championship game. … The Warriors have gone 23-5 in the past three seasons. … They haven’t played Central Valley since a 42-26 loss in 2017. … The Warriors will be without QB Evan Lewis, who was injured in a Week 4 win over South Allegheny. … Freeport is the only team to score 20 or more points on EF this season. Southmoreland scored 19.

