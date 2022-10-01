WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Freeport edges Shady Side Academy

Saturday, October 1, 2022 | 12:18 AM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Freeport Gavin Croney works out during a recent practice at Freeport High School, Friday Aug 14, 2022.

Gavin Croney scored the eventual game-winning touchdown on a 30-yard interception return in the fourth quarter as No. 4 Freeport scored a 12-7 victory over Shady Side Academy (1-4, 0-1) in the Class 3A Allegheny 6 Conference on Friday night.

Brady Sullivan also scored on an 89-yard TD pass from Brady Stivenson for the Yellowjackets, who improved to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play.

East Allegheny 38, Valley 14 — East Allegheny (5-1, 1-0) won its third straight game, defeating Valley (1-5, 0-1) in the Class 3A Allegheny 6 Conference opener for both teams.

Hopewell 40, Quaker Valley 20 — Hopewell (3-3, 2-1) doubled-up Quaker Valley (1-4, 1-1) for the Western Hills Conference win.

South Park 39, Seton LaSalle 14 — Eric Doerue ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns to lead South Park (2-4, 1-2) to the Western Hills Conference win over Seton LaSalle (0-6, 0-3).

Beaver 35, Brentwood 6 — Liam Gibson rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns as Class 3A Beaver (4-2) scored 28 second-half points in its win against Class 2A Brentwood (1-5).

