WPIAL Class 3A roundup: Central Valley stays undefeated with nonconference win

Saturday, September 14, 2019 | 12:01 AM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Elizabeth Forward’s Nicholas Hunnell carries against Freeport on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Warrior Stadium.

Myles Walker returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and added a 64-yard scoring run and a 20-yard TD reception to lead Class 3A No. 4 Central Valley to a 35-14 nonconference win at Class 2A No. 2 North Catholic (2-1) on Friday night.

Ameer Dudley rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown and threw for another score for Central Valley (4-0). Zack Rocco completed 30 of 49 passes for 307 yards for North Catholic.

Burrell 43, Uniontown 0 — Burrell improved to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the Class 3A Big East Conference with a shutout win over Uniontown (0-4, 0-3).

Deer Lakes 61, Yough 30 — Aris Hasley threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing TD to lead Deer Lakes (2-2, 2-1) to the Big East Conference win at Yough (1-3, 1-2). Gamal Marballie threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns for Yough while teammate C.J. Waldier caught 14 passes for 233 yards and a TD.

Beaver Falls 57, Quaker Valley 22 — Noah Vaughan scored on a 15-yard run, a 22-yard reception and a 54-yard interception return as Beaver Falls (3-1, 2-1) beat Quaker Valley (0-3, 0-3) in a Tri-County West matchup. Josh Hough added touchdowns on an 85-yard kickoff return to start the game and a 15-yard run.

Hopewell 31, Waynesburg 7 — Micah Kimbrough ran for 258 yards and touchdowns of 7, 89 and 94 yards to lead Hopewell (1-3, 1-1) to the Tri-County West win against Waynesburg (2-2, 0-2). Jacob McGovern added 104 rushing yards for Hopewell. Trevor Stephenson paced Waynesburg with 183 yards and the Raiders’ only touchdown.

Aliquippa 27, Montour 14 — Vaughn Morris threw for 261 yards and three touchdowns to lead Class 3A No. 1 Aliquippa (4-0) to a nonconference win at Montour (1-3). Chinua Solomon caught four passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Montour’s Luke Persinger tossed for 153 yards.

