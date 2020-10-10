WPIAL Class 3A roundup: No. 1 Central Valley routs No. 4 Keystone Oaks
Saturday, October 10, 2020 | 12:29 AM
Central Valley continued its assault on Class 3A opponents Friday night.
Landon Alexander ran for 202 yards and two touchdowns to lead top-ranked Central Valley to a 65-14 victory against No. 4 Keystone Oaks (3-2, 2-1) in the Northwestern 6 Conference.
The Warriors (5-0, 3-0) scored six first-half touchdowns before Keystone Oaks answered with a Kevin Drew 10-yard TD run.
Stephon Hall (2), Brandon Graham, Myles Walker, Jayvin Thompson and Antwon Johnson also scored for Central Valley, which has outscored opponents 264-43 this season.
Shawn Reick ran for 139 yards and one touchdown for Keystone Oaks.
Derry 19, Valley 6 — Derry (2-3, 2-2) jumped out to a 10-0 lead and held on for an Allegheny Conference victory over Valley (1-3, 1-3). Matt McDowell and Nick Detore scored touchdowns for Derry.
Mt. Pleasant 42, Brownsville 0 — Tyler Reese scored on a kickoff return, and Asher O’Connor, Jared Yester, Robbie Labuda, Aaron Alakson and Regis Sofranko also found the end zone as Mt. Pleasant (4-1, 4-0) shut out Brownsville (0-5, 0-4) in the Interstate Conference.
Avonworth 48, Ambridge 6 — Ian Syam ran for 267 yards and four touchdowns to lead Avonworth (3-1, 2-1) to the Northwestern 6 win against Ambridge (0-5, 0-3). Vozzy Steals threw for 116 yards and a 77-yard touchdown to Amondo Ross for Ambridge.
Hopewell 47, Quaker Valley 0 — Tanner Dobbins ran for 200 yards and Micah Kimbrough added 110 rushing yards and two touchdowns as Hopewell (2-3, 2-1) downed Quaker Valley (0-5, 0-3) in the Northwest 6 Conference.
North Catholic 28, South Park 2 — Joey Prentice threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more TDs to lead Class 3A No. 2 North Catholic (5-0) to the nonconference win against South Park (3-2). Harper Conroy tossed for 103 yards in the loss.
East Allegheny 21, Steel Valley 8 — Class 3A No. 5 East Allegheny (4-1) won its second straight game by defeating Class 2A Steel Valley (1-3).
