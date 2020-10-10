WPIAL Class 3A roundup: No. 1 Central Valley routs No. 4 Keystone Oaks

Saturday, October 10, 2020 | 12:29 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Landon Alexander works out during practice on Aug. 12, 2020, in Center.

Central Valley continued its assault on Class 3A opponents Friday night.

Landon Alexander ran for 202 yards and two touchdowns to lead top-ranked Central Valley to a 65-14 victory against No. 4 Keystone Oaks (3-2, 2-1) in the Northwestern 6 Conference.

The Warriors (5-0, 3-0) scored six first-half touchdowns before Keystone Oaks answered with a Kevin Drew 10-yard TD run.

Stephon Hall (2), Brandon Graham, Myles Walker, Jayvin Thompson and Antwon Johnson also scored for Central Valley, which has outscored opponents 264-43 this season.

Shawn Reick ran for 139 yards and one touchdown for Keystone Oaks.

Derry 19, Valley 6 — Derry (2-3, 2-2) jumped out to a 10-0 lead and held on for an Allegheny Conference victory over Valley (1-3, 1-3). Matt McDowell and Nick Detore scored touchdowns for Derry.

Mt. Pleasant 42, Brownsville 0 — Tyler Reese scored on a kickoff return, and Asher O’Connor, Jared Yester, Robbie Labuda, Aaron Alakson and Regis Sofranko also found the end zone as Mt. Pleasant (4-1, 4-0) shut out Brownsville (0-5, 0-4) in the Interstate Conference.

Avonworth 48, Ambridge 6 — Ian Syam ran for 267 yards and four touchdowns to lead Avonworth (3-1, 2-1) to the Northwestern 6 win against Ambridge (0-5, 0-3). Vozzy Steals threw for 116 yards and a 77-yard touchdown to Amondo Ross for Ambridge.

Hopewell 47, Quaker Valley 0 — Tanner Dobbins ran for 200 yards and Micah Kimbrough added 110 rushing yards and two touchdowns as Hopewell (2-3, 2-1) downed Quaker Valley (0-5, 0-3) in the Northwest 6 Conference.

North Catholic 28, South Park 2 — Joey Prentice threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more TDs to lead Class 3A No. 2 North Catholic (5-0) to the nonconference win against South Park (3-2). Harper Conroy tossed for 103 yards in the loss.

East Allegheny 21, Steel Valley 8 — Class 3A No. 5 East Allegheny (4-1) won its second straight game by defeating Class 2A Steel Valley (1-3).

