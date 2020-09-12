WPIAL Class 3A roundup: South Park edges Southmoreland

Saturday, September 12, 2020 | 12:22 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Park’s Nate May catches a pass on Sept. 3, 2020, at Eagle Stadium.

Adam Johnson scored on a 26-yard run and a 45-yard fumble return as South Park scored a 33-23 victory over Southmoreland (0-1, 0-1) in the Class 3A Interstate Conference Friday night.

Johnson ran for 93 yards while teammate Nate May added a touchdown for the Eagles defense with a 22-yard interception return. Zach Cernuto threw for 209 yards and one touchdown in the loss.

North Catholic 55, Derry 7 — Joey Prentice threw for 218 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 114 yards and two more TDs to lead No. 2 North Catholic (1-0, 1-0) to the Allegheny Conference win at No. 5 Derry (0-1, 0-1). Nick Maher caught four passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns for North Catholic, which led at halftime, 41-7. Hunter Wack caught a 48-yard touchdown pass from Nick Detore for Derry.

Central Valley 51, Hopewell 2 — In the Northwestern 6 Conference, Stephon Hall ran 17 yards for one touchdown and returned a kickoff 83 yards for another as top-ranked Central Valley (1-0, 1-0) downed Hopewell (0-1, 0-1). Myles Walker added another special-teams touchdown for the Warriors on a 67-yard punt return.

Keystone Oaks 49, Ambridge 7 — Logan Shrubb threw for 210 yards and one touchdown and ran for 122 yards and three TDs to lead No. 4 Keystone Oaks (1-0, 1-0) to victory against Ambridge (0-1, 0-1) in the Northwestern Conference. Mark Hutchin added nine receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown for Keystone Oaks.

East Allegheny 42, Brownsville 0 — John DiNapoli threw for 125 yards and two touchdowns and added a 5-yard scoring run as East Allegheny (1-0) blanked Brownsville (0-1) in nonconference play.

