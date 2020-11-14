WPIAL Class 4A football championship breakdown: Aliquippa vs. Thomas Jefferson
By:
Saturday, November 14, 2020 | 1:47 AM
WPIAL Class 4A football championship
No. 1 Aliquippa vs. No. 2 Thomas Jefferson
1 p.m. Saturday, North Allegheny’s Newman Stadium
On the air: Audio stream at TribHSSN.triblive.com
Winner plays: District 10 champion Oil City (9-0) or District 1 champion Upper Moreland (5-1) in the PIAA semifinals, Nov. 20-21.
WPIAL titles: Aliquippa 17 (1952, ’55, ’64, ’84, ’85, ’87, ’88, ’89, ’91, ’96, 2000, ’03, ’08, ’11, ’12, ’15, ’18), Thomas Jefferson 9 (1980, 2004, ’06, ’07, ’08, ’15, ’16, ’17, ’19)
Aliquippa (9-0)
Player to watch: Vernon Redd
Senior, 5-10, 165, RB/DB
Redd is a workhorse back for the Quips with the speed to break long touchdown runs. He reached the end zone once last week, scoring Aliquippa’s final touchdown in a 33-25 victory over Belle Vernon.
Statistical leaders
Passing: Vaughn Morris, 66-129, 1,199 yards, 17 TDs, 6 INTs
Rushing: Vernon Redd, 128-1,200 yards, 14 TDs
Receiving: Antonyo Anderson, 15-369 yards, 6 TDs
How they got here: No. 1 Aliquippa defeated No. 8 Hampton, 31-0, in the WPIAL quarterfinals; No. 4 Belle Vernon, 33-25, in the semifinals.
Probable starting lineup
Coach: Mike Warfield
Offense
LT, 70, Naquan Crowder, 6-2, 340, so.
LG, 56, Jason McBride, 6-1, 325, so.
C, 12, Daniel Elmore, 5-10, 210, sr.
RG, 52, Neco Eberhardt, 5-11, 290, so.
RT, 72, Tyrese Jones, 6-6, 350, jr.
TE, 11, Anthony Jackson, 6-1, 205, sr.
WR, 6, Cyair Clark, 5-9, 165, jr.
WR, 8, Antonyo Anderson, 5-9, 165, jr.
WR, 10, Tajier Thornton, 5-7, 140, jr.
RB, 9, Vernon Redd, 5-10, 165, sr.
QB, 4, Vaughn Morris, 5-7, 155, sr.
Defense
DT, 56, Jason McBride, 6-1, 325, so.
DT, 52, Neco Eberhardt, 5-11, 290, so.
NT, 52, Neco Eberhardt, 5-11, 290, so.
DE, 3, Karl McBride, 5-10, 210, sr.
DE, 17, Isaiah Gilbert, 6-1, 180, jr.
LB, 12, Daniel Elmore, 5-10, 210, sr.
LB, 11, Anthony Jackson, 6-1, 205, sr.
CB, 6, Cyair Clark, 5-9, 165, jr.
CB, 8, Antonyo Anderson, 5-9, 165, jr.
S, 21, Donovan Walker, 5-10, 150, so.
S, 9, Vernon Redd, 5-10, 165, sr.
Special teams
K/P, 89, Emmanual Gyadu-Mantey, 5-7, 135, jr.
LS, 15, Brendin Brickner, 5-10, 210, sr.
Thomas Jefferson (7-1)
Player to watch: Jake Pugh
Senior, 5-9, 160, QB
The Jaguars graduated QB Shane Stump, a multi-year starter who led the team to WPIAL and PIAA Class 4A titles last season. But Pugh stepped into that starting role this fall and has handled the job well. He ran for a score and threw for another in TJ’s semifinal win.
Statistical leaders
Passing: Jake Pugh, 81-129, 1,309 yards, 19 TDs, 4 INTs
Rushing: Conner Murga, 70-529 yards, 11 TDs
Receiving: Preston Zandier, 34-449 yards, 8 TDs
How they got here: No. 2 seed Thomas Jefferson defeated No. 7 Mars, 41-6, in the WPIAL quarterfinals; No. 3 Plum, 20-17, in the semifinals.
Probable starting lineup
Coach: Bill Cherpak
Offense
LT, 56, Nicholas Bryan, 6-3, 250, jr.
LG, 55, Jacob Krawcyzk, 6-4, 255, sr.
C, 66, Nicholas Trainor, 6-0, 200, sr.
RG, 64, Alby Breisinger, 6-2, 250, sr.
RT, 77, Owen Myer, 6-0, 250, so.
TE, 40, Chase Lautner, 5-11, 188, sr.
WR, 2, Preston Zandier, 6-1, 195, sr.
WR, 10, Ian Hansen, 5-7, 163, sr.
WR, 24, Rex Miller, 5-10, 170, sr.
RB, 3, DeRon VanBibber, 6-0, 175, sr.
(or) RB, 23, Connor Murga, 6-1, 178, jr.
FB, 20, Isaac Eckley, 5-11, 180, jr.
QB, 12, Jake Pugh, 5-9, 160, sr.
Defense
DT, 56, Nicholas Bryan, 6-3, 250, jr.
DT, 67, Seth Lieberum, 6-3, 228, sr.
DE, 23, Connor Murga, 6-1, 178, jr.
DE, 33, Jordan Mayer, 6-4, 227, so.
OLB, 16, Joseph Lekse, 5-9, 170, jr.
OLB, 5, Flinn McClain, 6-1, 182, jr.
(or) OLB, 7, Aiden Palmer, 5-10, 160, sr.
ILB, 2, Preston Zandier, 6-1, 195, sr.
ILB, 20, Isaac Eckley, 5-11, 180, jr.
(or) ILB, 21, Dominic Donatelli, 5-9, 191, so.
CB, 3, DeRon VanBibber, 6-0, 175, sr.
CB, 24, Rex Miller, 5-10, 170, sr.
S, 10, Ian Hansen, 5-7, 163, sr.
Special teams
K/P, 88, Andrew Graham, 5-11, 185, so.
(or) K, 89, Jack Sella, 5-9, 150, sr.
LS, 33, Jordan Mayer, 6-4, 227, so.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Aliquippa, Thomas Jefferson
