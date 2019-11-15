WPIAL Class 4A football finals primer: Thomas Jefferson vs. Belle Vernon
Friday, November 15, 2019 | 5:21 PM
WPIAL Class 4A championship
No. 1 Thomas Jefferson (12-0) vs. No. 3 Belle Vernon (10-1)
5 p.m. Saturday, Heinz Field
On the air: TribHSSN.triblive.com; 1020 AM, 107.1 FM, 95.3 FM
Coaches: Bill Cherpak, Thomas Jefferson; Matt Humbert, Belle Vernon
Winner plays: Winner of Cathedral Prep (10-2) and Bellefonte (9-2) in PIAA quarterfinals Nov. 22-23
WPIAL titles: Thomas Jefferson 8 (1980, 2004, ‘06, ‘07, ‘08, ‘15, ‘16, ‘17); Belle Vernon 1 (1995)
Thomas Jefferson
Player to watch
Shane Stump
Senior, 6-1, 200, QB/DB
The three-year starter has freedom at the line of scrimmage and he’s made smart decisions with the football. He’s thrown 31 touchdowns and only one interception while passing for more than 2,000 yards. He’s also rushed for 403 yards and six scores.
Statistical leaders
Passing: Shane Stump, 102-175, 2,149 yards, 31 TDs, 1 INT
Rushing: Dylan Mallozzi, 123-1,205 yards, 18 TDs
Receiving: Dan Deabner, 38-834 yards, 19 TDs; Ian Hansen 29-624, 8 TDs
How they got here
Thomas Jefferson (12-0)
Coach: Bill Cherpak
Regular season
54 Canon-McMillan 10
48 Ringgold 6
34 Belle Vernon 7
62 Indiana 0
40 Trinity 0
61 Connellsville 7
28 Central Valley 3
60 Laurel Highlands 0
42 Greensburg Salem 0
53 West Mifflin 0
WPIAL playoffs
49 Montour 7
49 Blackhawk 0
Probable starting lineup
Offense
LT, 52, Michael Huber, 6-0, 270, sr.
LG, 55, Jacob Krawczyk, 6-4, 260, jr.
C, 66, Nicholas Trainor, 6-0, 210, jr.
RG, 54, Logan Danielson, 6-1, 265, sr.
RT, 72, Mac Duda, 6-4, 274, sr.
TE, 33, James Martinis, 6-2, 210, sr.
FB, 34, Nate Werderber, 6-0, 200, sr.
RB, 23, Dylan Mallozzi, 5-11, 185, sr.
QB, 4, Shane Stump, 6-1, 200, sr.
WR, 11, Daniel Deabner, 6-0, 180, sr.
WR, 10, Ian Hansen, 5-7, 155, jr.
WR, 2, Preston Zandier, 6-1, 195, jr.
K, 82, Dylan Sullivan, 6-4, 155, sr.
Defense
DE, 33, James Martinis, 6-2, 210, sr.
DE, 36, Jack Konick, 6-0, 200, jr.
DT, 52, Michael Huber, 6-0, 270, sr.
DT, 54, Logan Danielson, 6-1, 265, sr.
OLB, 2, Preston Zandier, 6-1, 195, jr.
OLB, 6, Bowen Dame, 6-1, 185, sr.
ILB, 20, Isaac Eckley, 5-11, 180, so.
ILB, 34, Nate Werderber, 6-0, 200, sr.
CB, 11, Daniel Deabner, 6-0, 180, sr.
CB, 10, Ian Hansen, 5-7, 155, jr.
S, 4, Shane Stump, 6-1, 200, sr.
S, 12, Jake Pugh, 5-9, 160, jr.
P, 4, Shane Stump, 6-1, 200, sr.
Notable
Thomas Jefferson has reached the WPIAL finals for the fifth year in a row. The Jaguars were runners-up to South Fayette, 31-24, last season. … Bill Cherpak seeks his eighth WPIAL title, tying the WPIAL record held by Mt. Lebanon coach Bob Palko, who won eight at West Allegheny. …. Cherpak is in his 25th season. … TJ won WPIAL titles in 1980, 2004, 06-08 and 2015-17.
Belle Vernon
Player to watch
Jared Hartman
Senior, 6-1, 210, QB/LB
The strong-armed senior completed an efficient 16 of 19 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s semifinal win over South Fayette. He has bounced back after missing most of last season with a knee injury.
Statistical leaders
Passing: Jared Hartman, 123-153, 1,745 yards, 29 TDs, 5 INTs
Rushing: Larry Callaway, 140-1,040 yards, 17 TDs; Devin Whitlock, 62-501 yards, 5 TDs
Receiving: Nolan Labuda, 47-586 yards, 10 TDs; Hunter Ruokonen, 24-366 yards, 8 TDs; Andrew Pacak, 9-239 yards, 5 TDs
How they got here
Belle Vernon (10-1)
Coach: Matt Humbert
Regular season
58 at Ambridge 0
7 at Thomas Jefferson 34
63 Laurel Highlands 13
61 Indiana 7
43 at Greensburg Salem 3
48 at Trinity 7
40 West Mifflin 7
58 at Plum 17
63 Ringgold 6
WPIAL playoffs
49 New Castle 6
41 at South Fayette 30
Probable starting lineup
Offense
LT, 69, Hayden Baron, 6-2, 265, sr.
LG, 58, Anthony Evans, 6-3, 282, jr.
C, 63, Max Bryer, 6-2, 220, sr.
RG, 52, Dakota Marion, 6-2, 245, jr.
RT, 56, Ryan McGrew, 6-3, 240, so.
TE, 41, Mitch Pohlot, 6-4, 214, sr.
WR, 5, Nolan Labuda, 5-7, 160, sr.
WR, 1, Devin Whitlock, 5-6, 150, so.
QB, 12, Jared Hartman, 6-1, 210, sr.
RB, 2, Larry Callaway, 6-0, 190, sr.
FB, 45, Gage Rogge, 5-10, 225, sr.
K, 88, Cameron Guess, 6-0, 190, sr.
Defense
DE, 45, Gage Rogge, 5-10, 225, sr.
DT, 52, Dakota Marion, 6-2, 245, jr.
DT, 69, Hayden Baron, 6-2, 265, sr.
DE, 41, Mitch Pohlot, 6-4, 214, sr.
OLB, 13, Ian Maloney, 6-2, 188, jr.
MLB, 10, Ben Tenuta, 6-0, 185, sr.
MLB, 15, Cole Weightman, 6-4, 210, so.
OLB, 6, Andrew Pacak, 6-1, 210, sr.
S, 17, Hunter Ruokonen, 6-0, 170, sr.
S, 1, Devin Whitlock, 5-6, 150, so.
CB, 5, Nolan Labuda, 5-7, 160, sr.
CB, 9, Damani Johnson, 5-8, 160, sr.
P, 88, Cameron Guess, 6-0, 190, sr.
Notable
Belle Vernon is searching for its first WPIAL title since 1995, when the Leopards defeated Franklin Regional, 22-6. … Humbert is in his sixth season guiding the Leopards. He had previously coached at Ringgold for four seasons. … The Leopards are 51-13 in his tenure. … Belle Vernon has a record of 2-5 against Thomas Jefferson in that span, defeating the Jaguars during the regular season in 2015 and ‘17. … Whitlock transferred to Belle Vernon from Monessen last spring. He has been a valuable weapon on offense and defense. … Belle Vernon is averaging 48.3 points while allowing 11.8.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
