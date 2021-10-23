WPIAL Class 4A roundup: Beaver edges Montour in overtime

Saturday, October 23, 2021 | 12:20 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver’s Liam Gibson (5) celebrates with Dylan Porto during their game against Seton-LaSalle on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Pat Tarquino Field in Beaver.

Mitch Lang caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Isaac Pupi in overtime to lift Beaver to a 14-7 victory at Montour (3-6, 1-3) in a WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference game Friday night.

Wyatt Ringer ran for 145 yards for Beaver (6-2, 3-1), which remains alive for a playoff berth.

Caleb Williams paced Montour with 153 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Laurel Highlands 39, Trinity 34 — In the Big Eight Conference, Laurel Highlands (6-3, 3-3) clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2015 by defeating Trinity (2-7, 1-4). Rodney Gallagher ran for 285 yards and five touchdowns and also threw for a score.

West Mifflin 24, Ringgold 8 — West Mifflin (2-7, 1-4) defeated Ringgold (3-6, 0-5) in a Big Eight Conference contest.

Hampton 30, Knoch 0 — Brock Borgo had 124 rushing yards and a touchdown as No. 5 Hampton (9-0, 6-0) won the Greater Allegheny Conference with its win at Knoch (2-7, 1-5). Christian Liberto added 103 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Indiana 46, Mars 10 — In the Greater Allegheny Conference, Zach Herrington ran for 198 yards and three touchdowns as Indiana (5-4, 3-3) kept its playoff hopes alive by beating Mars (1-8, 1-5). Devin Flint added 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Indiana. Rafael Bartley threw for 160 yards and one touchdown in the loss.

Aliquippa 42, Blackhawk 14 — In the Parkway Conference, No. 3 Aliquippa (7-1, 4-0) defeated Blackhawk (2-7, 0-4).

New Castle 28, Chartiers Valley 21 — New Castle (7-3, 4-1) beat Chartiers Valley (4-5, 1-3) in Parkway Conference play.

Albert Gallatin 50, Charleroi 16 — Caleb Matzus-Chapman ran for three touchdowns to lead Albert Gallatin (5-2) to a nonconference win at Charleroi (1-7). Brendan Harps threw for 139 yards and a touchdown for Albert Gallatin, which led at halftime, 43-0.

