WPIAL Class 4A roundup: No. 3 Belle Vernon rolls past Trinity

Saturday, October 5, 2019 | 12:37 AM

Belle Vernon’s Larry Callaway is competing for the 2019 Leopards.

Larry Callaway ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 3 Belle Vernon to a 48-7 victory at Trinity (2-4, 2-4) in the Class 4A Big 8 Conference Friday night.

Jared Hartman threw for 187 yards, including a 17-yard scoring pass to Devin Whitlock, who added a touchdown on a 58-yard interception return for the Leopards (5-1, 4-1).

Micah Finley ran for 114 yards for Trinity.

Laurel Highlands 42, Ringgold 13 — Rodney Gallagher ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns as Laurel Highlands (1-6, 1-3) beat Ringgold (1-6, 0-4) in the Big 8 Conference.

Blackhawk 26, New Castle 6 — Marques Watson-Trent ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns to lead Blackhawk (4-3, 4-2) to the Northwest 8 win at New Castle (4-3, 2-2). Michael Wells tossed for 154 yards and New Castle’s only touchdown.

