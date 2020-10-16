WPIAL Class 4A roundup: Plum captures Greater Allegheny Conference crown
Friday, October 16, 2020 | 11:57 PM
For the first time in 44 years, the Plum football team is 6-0.
The Mustangs, who clinched the Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference title on Friday night, defeated Knoch, 35-7.
Ryan Hubner threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Reed Martin scored on a 60-yard punt return, and Eryck Moore scored on a 39-yard run for the Mustangs.
Mars 42, Greensburg Salem 21 — Teddy Ruffner ran for 288 yards and three touchdowns as Mars (5-1, 5-1) doubled-up Greensburg Salem (1-5, 1-5) in the Greater Allegheny Conference. Quinn Fuller threw for 111 yards and a touchdown and ran for a TD for Mars. It was the 200th career victory for Mars coach Scott Heinauer.
Alex Briggs led Greensburg Salem with 171 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Hampton 42, Indiana 14 — In the Greater Allegheny Conference, Gage Galuska and Jake Premick scored two touchdowns each as Hampton (4-2, 4-2) defeated Indiana (2-4, 2-4). Devin Flint ran for 155 yards and a touchdown for Indiana.
McKeesport 35, Laurel Highlands 20 — Kenneth Thompson scored on a 99-yard kickoff return and a 45-yard run as McKeesport (5-1, 4-1) defeated Laurel Highlands (1-5, 1-4) in the Big Eight Conference. Rodney Gallagher threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns for Laurel Highlands.
Thomas Jefferson 41, Ringgold 0 — Jake Pugh threw for 115 yards and a touchdown and Conner Murga ran for two TDs as top-ranked Thomas Jefferson (5-0, 5-0) blanked Ringgold (1-5, 0-5) in the Big Eight Conference. Thomas Jefferson scored all of its points in the first half.
Chartiers Valley 54, Beaver 7 — Anthony Mackey threw for 191 yards and a touchdown and ran for two TDs to lead No. 5 Chartiers Valley (5-1, 3-1) over Beaver (1-4, 0-3) in the Parkway Conference. Marco Mamone tossed for 118 yards and one touchdown to pace Beaver.
