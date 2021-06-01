WPIAL Class 4A softball championship preview: Highlands vs. Beaver

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 | 2:28 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands starting pitcher Jaycee Haidze throws against Freeport on April 9.

Softball

Class 4A

2-Beaver (16-0) vs. 5-Highlands (16-4-1)

6:45 p.m. Wednesday at Lilley Field, Cal (Pa.)

Road to the finals

• Beaver — After receiving a bye into the quarterfinals, the Bobcats began their postseason journey with a 7-3 victory over No. 7 Yough behind a pair of RBIs from Anna Blum and a home run from Kayla Cornell. Bailey Nicol added two hits and an RBI. Beaver then held off No. 3 West Mifflin, 7-4, in the semifinals with another strong pitching performance from Peyton List and RBIs from Nicol, Cornell, Blum, Mackenzie Boyd and Emilee Hohenshel. The Bobcats got out quickly in the semifinals with four runs in the bottom of the first and added three more in the fifth.

• Highlands — The Golden Rams left no doubt in the first round as they scored a 12-0 rout of No. 12 Blackhawk. They continued to roll in the quarterfinals with a convincing 10-2 win over No. 4 Montour behind the pitching of junior Jaycee Haidze (three hits, 10 strikeouts) and the hitting of Kassidy Cambal (3 for 3), Kylie Zourelias (home run), Abbie Deiseroth (two hits) and Jess Cekada (two hits). It was all hands on deck for Highlands in an eight-inning, 6-4 semifinal win against No. 1 Elizabeth Forward. The Golden Rams rallied with three in the seventh to tie and two more in the eighth. Joie Beacom doubled and scored the game-winner on a double from Riley Pointkowski.

Secret to their success

• Beaver — The Bobcats gave up seven runs in their first two playoff games after surrendering just eight total in 14 regular-season games, which included 12 shutouts. List, a junior Virginia Tech recruit, gave up eight hits while striking out 16 combined in victories over Yough and West Mifflin. Beaver gave up four runs against Montour in the first meeting of the Section 3 rivals, but the Bobcats shut out the Spartans, 9-0, in the rematch. Beaver is averaging eight runs a game. Six lineup regulars are batting better than .400 as the team overall is hitting .375. List leads the way at .455, with seniors Boyd, Blum and Hohenshel; sophomore Cornell; and junior Hanna Crowe also leading at the plate.

• Highlands — The Golden Rams’ experience allowed them to navigate through a challenging Section 1 slate to share the section crown with Knoch. Highlands bounced back in the playoffs from an 8-1 loss to Burrell to end the regular season. While the Golden Rams have been a potent offensive lineup — they have scored 10 or more runs in a game 11 times this season — they have also employed the services of both Haidze and Deiseroth in the pitching circle. Haidze got the call at the start of the playoffs, and she allowed one hit and struck out nine against Blackhawk and followed up her Montour performance with 10 strikeouts against Elizabeth Forward. Highlands’ win against Blackhawk was its first in a playoff game since 2005.

Championship factoids

• Highlands — A victory for the Golden Rams would make for a golden celebration as Highlands makes its first appearance in a WPIAL championship game. The Golden Rams’ last playoff game before this successful run of wins over Blackhawk, Montour and Elizabeth Forward was a 6-1 loss to Beaver in the 2018 Class 4A first round.

• Beaver — The Bobcats softball program looked like it was building a dynasty when they won the 2014 WPIAL Class AA softball championship, 2-0. The team was built on sophomores and freshmen who didn’t lose a game until the PIAA quarterfinals. However the team moved up to Class AAA the next year and did not have the expected success in 2015 or ’16. That was the Bobcats’ only title game appearance.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

