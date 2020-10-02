WPIAL Class 5A roundup: Justin Rice shines as Fox Chapel tops Shaler
Friday, October 2, 2020 | 11:58 PM
Justin Rice threw for 174 yards and five touchdowns — three to Lorenzo Jenkins — to lead Fox Chapel to a 36-21 victory over Shaler (0-4, 0-2) in a Class 5A Northeast Conference game Friday night.
Benjamin Wilk and Colin Kwiatkowski also caught TD passes for the Foxes (1-3, 1-1).
Dominic Ross tossed for 165 yards and two Shaler touchdowns.
West Allegheny 17, Bethel Park 7 — Gavin Miller threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns as West Allegheny (3-1, 1-1) beat Bethel Park (0-4, 0-2) in the Allegheny Six Conference. Nico Flati added 182 rushing yards in the win.
