WPIAL Class 5A roundup: Justin Rice shines as Fox Chapel tops Shaler

By:

Friday, October 2, 2020 | 11:58 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Justin Rice throws a pass during practice.

Justin Rice threw for 174 yards and five touchdowns — three to Lorenzo Jenkins — to lead Fox Chapel to a 36-21 victory over Shaler (0-4, 0-2) in a Class 5A Northeast Conference game Friday night.

Benjamin Wilk and Colin Kwiatkowski also caught TD passes for the Foxes (1-3, 1-1).

Dominic Ross tossed for 165 yards and two Shaler touchdowns.

West Allegheny 17, Bethel Park 7 — Gavin Miller threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns as West Allegheny (3-1, 1-1) beat Bethel Park (0-4, 0-2) in the Allegheny Six Conference. Nico Flati added 182 rushing yards in the win.

Check out Trib HSSN game coverage of other Class 5A games:

Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford

Connellsville at Franklin Regional

North Hills at Kiski Area

Moon at South Fayette

Tags: Bethel Park, Fox Chapel, Shaler, West Allegheny