WPIAL Class 5A roundup: Penn Hills rolls past Shaler

By:

Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 12:16 AM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Julian Dugger (2) rushes the ball past Woodland Hills’ Gavin Yarbough (1) during their game at the Wovarena in Turtle Creek on Sept. 18, 2020.

Julian Dugger threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns as playoff-bound Penn Hills doubled-up Shaler, 42-21, in the Class 5A Northeast Conference on Friday night.

Dugger added a rushing touchdown while Dylan Schlagel caught five passes for 102 yards and two TDs for Penn Hills (4-3, 4-1).

Shaler finished the season 0-7 overall and 0-5 in conference play.

Moon 30, Bethel Park 7 — Tyler McGowan threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns as Moon (4-3, 2-3) beat Bethel Park (0-7, 0-5) in the Allegheny Six Conference. Troy Volpatti ran for 114 yards and Bethel Park’s only touchdown.

Peters Township 23, West Allegheny 7 — No. 3 Peters Township (6-0, 5-0) outgained West Allegheny (3-4, 1-4), 354 yards to 82 yards, in its Allegheny Six win. West Allegheny scored its only touchdown on an 85-yard interception return by Nico Flati in the second quarter.

Woodland Hills 34, Latrobe 31 — Woodland Hills improved to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the Class 5A Big East Conference with a narrow victory over Latrobe, which finished the season 2-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play.

North Hills 20, Fox Chapel 16 — In the Northeast Conference, Curtis Foskey ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns as North Hills (3-4, 3-2) defeated Fox Chapel (2-5, 2-3). Collin Dietz threw for a career-high 294 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. North Hills trailed heading into the fourth quarter, 14-7.

Albert Gallatin 46, Charleroi 6 — In nonconference play, Tristan Robinson threw for one touchdown and ran for another as Albert Gallatin (5-1) beat Charleroi (2-5). Bruno Fabrycki added two rushing touchdowns.

