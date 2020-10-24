WPIAL Class 5A roundup: Penn Hills rolls past Shaler
By:
Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 12:16 AM
Julian Dugger threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns as playoff-bound Penn Hills doubled-up Shaler, 42-21, in the Class 5A Northeast Conference on Friday night.
Dugger added a rushing touchdown while Dylan Schlagel caught five passes for 102 yards and two TDs for Penn Hills (4-3, 4-1).
Shaler finished the season 0-7 overall and 0-5 in conference play.
Moon 30, Bethel Park 7 — Tyler McGowan threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns as Moon (4-3, 2-3) beat Bethel Park (0-7, 0-5) in the Allegheny Six Conference. Troy Volpatti ran for 114 yards and Bethel Park’s only touchdown.
Peters Township 23, West Allegheny 7 — No. 3 Peters Township (6-0, 5-0) outgained West Allegheny (3-4, 1-4), 354 yards to 82 yards, in its Allegheny Six win. West Allegheny scored its only touchdown on an 85-yard interception return by Nico Flati in the second quarter.
Woodland Hills 34, Latrobe 31 — Woodland Hills improved to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the Class 5A Big East Conference with a narrow victory over Latrobe, which finished the season 2-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play.
North Hills 20, Fox Chapel 16 — In the Northeast Conference, Curtis Foskey ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns as North Hills (3-4, 3-2) defeated Fox Chapel (2-5, 2-3). Collin Dietz threw for a career-high 294 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. North Hills trailed heading into the fourth quarter, 14-7.
Albert Gallatin 46, Charleroi 6 — In nonconference play, Tristan Robinson threw for one touchdown and ran for another as Albert Gallatin (5-1) beat Charleroi (2-5). Bruno Fabrycki added two rushing touchdowns.
Check out Trib HSSN game coverage of other Class 5A games:
Upper St. Clair at South Fayette
Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional
Tags: Albert Gallatin, Bethel Park, Charleroi, Fox Chapel, Latrobe, Moon, North Hills, Penn Hills, Peters Township, Shaler, West Allegheny, Woodland Hills
More Football• Trib HSSN’s Week 7 top performers for passing, rushing, receiving
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 23, 2020
• WPIAL Class A roundup: Shenango-Rochester game suspended
• WPIAL Class 2A roundup: Jenkins guides Sto-Rox past Brentwood
• WPIAL Class 3A roundup: East Allegheny cruises past Valley in Allegheny Conference