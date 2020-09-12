WPIAL Class 5A roundup: Penn-Trafford blanks Latrobe

Saturday, September 12, 2020

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford quarterback Ethan Carr prepares for opening night against Latrobe during practice on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Warrior Stadium in Harrison City.

Ethan Carr threw for 180 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another TD to lead Penn-Trafford to a 48-0 victory over Latrobe in the Class 5A Big East Conference.

Cade Yacamelli ran for 126 yards and a touchdown while teammate Brad Ford ran twice for 102 yards and a 99-yard touchdown for the Warriors (1-0, 1-0).

Moon 28, West Allegheny 14 — Tyler McGowan, Ryan Hazen and Joe Cotton scored on short runs and Andrew Sampson returned a kickoff 63 yards for a touchdown as Moon (1-0, 1-0) beat West Allegheny (0-1, 0-1) in the Allegheny Six Conference.

Woodland Hills 60, Connellsville 20 — In the Big East Conference, Deontae Williams threw for 276 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another TD to lead Woodland Hills (1-0, 1-0) to the win against Connellsville (0-1, 0-1). Armani Bailey caught three passes for 108 yards while teammate Taelen Brooks rushed for two touchdowns.

North Hills 35, Shaler 7 — Riley Davis returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a score as North Hills (1-0, 1-0) scored five first-half touchdowns in its Northeast Conference win against Shaler (0-1, 0-1). Chase Foskey ran for two touchdowns in the win.

Pine-Richland 53, Fox Chapel 7 — Cole Spencer threw for 338 yards and five touchdowns — three to Eli Jochem — to lead top-ranked Pine-Richland (1-0, 1-0) over Fox Chapel (0-1, 0-1) in Northeast Conference play. Jochem caught five passes for 200 yards. Pine-Richland led 47-0 at the half.

Colin Kwiatkowski scored on a 45-yard pass from Justin Rice for Fox Chapel.

South Fayette 42, Dover, Ohio 14 — In nonconference play, Naman Alemada tossed for 224 yards and four touchdowns as Class 5A No. 5 South Fayette (1-0) defeated Dover, Ohio. Shay Aitken ran for 176 yards and one touchdown for the Lions while Ayden Hall paced Dover’s offense with 131 passing yards.

