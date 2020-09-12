WPIAL Class 5A roundup: Penn-Trafford blanks Latrobe
Saturday, September 12, 2020 | 12:15 AM
Ethan Carr threw for 180 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another TD to lead Penn-Trafford to a 48-0 victory over Latrobe in the Class 5A Big East Conference.
Cade Yacamelli ran for 126 yards and a touchdown while teammate Brad Ford ran twice for 102 yards and a 99-yard touchdown for the Warriors (1-0, 1-0).
Moon 28, West Allegheny 14 — Tyler McGowan, Ryan Hazen and Joe Cotton scored on short runs and Andrew Sampson returned a kickoff 63 yards for a touchdown as Moon (1-0, 1-0) beat West Allegheny (0-1, 0-1) in the Allegheny Six Conference.
Woodland Hills 60, Connellsville 20 — In the Big East Conference, Deontae Williams threw for 276 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another TD to lead Woodland Hills (1-0, 1-0) to the win against Connellsville (0-1, 0-1). Armani Bailey caught three passes for 108 yards while teammate Taelen Brooks rushed for two touchdowns.
North Hills 35, Shaler 7 — Riley Davis returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a score as North Hills (1-0, 1-0) scored five first-half touchdowns in its Northeast Conference win against Shaler (0-1, 0-1). Chase Foskey ran for two touchdowns in the win.
Pine-Richland 53, Fox Chapel 7 — Cole Spencer threw for 338 yards and five touchdowns — three to Eli Jochem — to lead top-ranked Pine-Richland (1-0, 1-0) over Fox Chapel (0-1, 0-1) in Northeast Conference play. Jochem caught five passes for 200 yards. Pine-Richland led 47-0 at the half.
Colin Kwiatkowski scored on a 45-yard pass from Justin Rice for Fox Chapel.
South Fayette 42, Dover, Ohio 14 — In nonconference play, Naman Alemada tossed for 224 yards and four touchdowns as Class 5A No. 5 South Fayette (1-0) defeated Dover, Ohio. Shay Aitken ran for 176 yards and one touchdown for the Lions while Ayden Hall paced Dover’s offense with 131 passing yards.
