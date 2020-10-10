WPIAL Class 6A roundup: Baldwin, Seneca Valley earn key wins

Saturday, October 10, 2020 | 12:08 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley goes through drills during work outs Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Seneca Valley High School.

Colton Brain threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns to lead Baldwin to a 37-34 victory against Hempfield (1-4, 1-4) in a Class 6A Conference game Friday night.

C.J. Robbins scored on passes of 64 and 67 yards — his only receptions of the game — while Luke Loeffert ran for 125 yards and one touchdown for the Fighting Highlanders (2-1, 1-1).

Christian Zilli threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns for Hempfield.

Seneca Valley 31, Canon-McMillan 17 — In Class 6A, Brian Olan threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns as No. 4 Seneca Valley (3-1, 3-1) beat No. 3 Canon-McMillan (2-2, 2-2). Nolan Dworek scored twice for the Raiders — on a 7-yard run and a 69-yard reception. Laymont Lyons threw for 138 yards and one touchdown and ran for Canon-McMillan’s other TD.

