WPIAL Class 6A roundup: Baldwin, Seneca Valley earn key wins
Saturday, October 10, 2020 | 12:08 AM
Colton Brain threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns to lead Baldwin to a 37-34 victory against Hempfield (1-4, 1-4) in a Class 6A Conference game Friday night.
C.J. Robbins scored on passes of 64 and 67 yards — his only receptions of the game — while Luke Loeffert ran for 125 yards and one touchdown for the Fighting Highlanders (2-1, 1-1).
Christian Zilli threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns for Hempfield.
Seneca Valley 31, Canon-McMillan 17 — In Class 6A, Brian Olan threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns as No. 4 Seneca Valley (3-1, 3-1) beat No. 3 Canon-McMillan (2-2, 2-2). Nolan Dworek scored twice for the Raiders — on a 7-yard run and a 69-yard reception. Laymont Lyons threw for 138 yards and one touchdown and ran for Canon-McMillan’s other TD.
