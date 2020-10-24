WPIAL Class 6A roundup: No. 3 Central Catholic rolls past Baldwin

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Adam Obrin (15) looks to pass the ball against Mt. Lebanon during their game at Graham Field in Wilkinsburg on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Adam Obrin threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns as No. 3 Central Catholic earned a 49-6 victory over Baldwin (2-3, 1-3) in Class 6A Conference play Friday night.

Eddy Tillman ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings (4-2, 4-2), who led at halftime, 35-0.

The Vikings finished in a three-way tie for second place in Class 6A and sealed a spot in the WPIAL playoffs.

Canon-McMillan 35, Norwin 7 — In Class 6A, Ryan Angott ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 5 Canon-McMillan (3-3, 3-3) to victory against Norwin (1-6, 1-6). Dane Matuscin added a touchdown on a 76-yard kickoff return for Canon-McMillan while teammate Kent McMahon scored on a 35-yard interception return.

Tanner Krevokuch scored on a 20-yard fumble return for Norwin.

Butler 28, Slippery Rock 3 — Four different players scored touchdowns for Butler (2-4) in its nonconference win against Slippery Rock. Byron Manchester, Jullian Jones and Justin Kabay scored rushing TDs, and Charlie Kreinbucher caught a 29-yard TD pass from Cooper Baxter.

William Makel threw for 143 yards in the loss.

