WPIAL Class 6A roundup: No. 3 Central Catholic rolls past Baldwin

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 12:07 AM

Adam Obrin threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns as No. 3 Central Catholic earned a 49-6 victory over Baldwin (2-3, 1-3) in Class 6A Conference play Friday night.

Eddy Tillman ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings (4-2, 4-2), who led at halftime, 35-0.

The Vikings finished in a three-way tie for second place in Class 6A and sealed a spot in the WPIAL playoffs.

Canon-McMillan 35, Norwin 7 — In Class 6A, Ryan Angott ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 5 Canon-McMillan (3-3, 3-3) to victory against Norwin (1-6, 1-6). Dane Matuscin added a touchdown on a 76-yard kickoff return for Canon-McMillan while teammate Kent McMahon scored on a 35-yard interception return.

Tanner Krevokuch scored on a 20-yard fumble return for Norwin.

Butler 28, Slippery Rock 3 — Four different players scored touchdowns for Butler (2-4) in its nonconference win against Slippery Rock. Byron Manchester, Jullian Jones and Justin Kabay scored rushing TDs, and Charlie Kreinbucher caught a 29-yard TD pass from Cooper Baxter.

William Makel threw for 143 yards in the loss.

