WPIAL Class 6A roundup: North Allegheny edges Mt. Lebanon

Friday, October 2, 2020 | 11:48 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Mason Kress (5) celebrates his interception with Ben Withrow during the fourth quarter of their game against Central Catholic on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Graham Field in Wilkinsburg.

Gregg Phillips completed all eight of his passes for 59 yards and a touchdown as top-ranked North Allegheny held off Mt. Lebanon, 14-11, in Class 6A play Friday night.

Brady Leczo picked up two sacks for North Allegheny (3-0, 2-0), which held Mt. Lebanon (1-2, 1-2) to 205 yards. In turn, the Blue Devils’ defense limited North Allegheny to 198 yards.

Norwin 28, Baldwin 12 — Nick Fleming threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as Norwin (1-3, 1-3) topped No. 5 Baldwin (1-1, 0-1) in Class 6A. Connor Chrisman caught five passes for 108 yards and a 60-yard scoring pass for Norwin. Colton Brain threw for 135 yards and one touchdown for Baldwin.

Canon-McMillan 45, Hempfield 14 — In Class 6A, Ryan Angott ran for 262 yards and five touchdowns to lead No. 4 Canon-McMillan (2-1, 2-1) to the win at Hempfield (1-3, 1-3). The Big Macs led at the half, 38-7.

Roman Pellis scored on a 6-yard pass from Christian Zilli, and Mario Perkins scored on a fumble recovery for Hempfield.

Erie Cathedral Prep 56, Butler 6 — Erie Cathedral Prep scored 49 first-half points as it downed Butler (0-4) in nonconference play. Cooper Baxter ran for 107 yards and Butler’s only touchdown.

