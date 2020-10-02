WPIAL Class 6A roundup: North Allegheny edges Mt. Lebanon
Friday, October 2, 2020 | 11:48 PM
Gregg Phillips completed all eight of his passes for 59 yards and a touchdown as top-ranked North Allegheny held off Mt. Lebanon, 14-11, in Class 6A play Friday night.
Brady Leczo picked up two sacks for North Allegheny (3-0, 2-0), which held Mt. Lebanon (1-2, 1-2) to 205 yards. In turn, the Blue Devils’ defense limited North Allegheny to 198 yards.
Norwin 28, Baldwin 12 — Nick Fleming threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as Norwin (1-3, 1-3) topped No. 5 Baldwin (1-1, 0-1) in Class 6A. Connor Chrisman caught five passes for 108 yards and a 60-yard scoring pass for Norwin. Colton Brain threw for 135 yards and one touchdown for Baldwin.
Canon-McMillan 45, Hempfield 14 — In Class 6A, Ryan Angott ran for 262 yards and five touchdowns to lead No. 4 Canon-McMillan (2-1, 2-1) to the win at Hempfield (1-3, 1-3). The Big Macs led at the half, 38-7.
Roman Pellis scored on a 6-yard pass from Christian Zilli, and Mario Perkins scored on a fumble recovery for Hempfield.
Erie Cathedral Prep 56, Butler 6 — Erie Cathedral Prep scored 49 first-half points as it downed Butler (0-4) in nonconference play. Cooper Baxter ran for 107 yards and Butler’s only touchdown.
