WPIAL Class A roundup: Eric Wilson passes Sto-Rox past Union

By:

Saturday, September 7, 2019 | 12:42 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox quarterback Eric Wilson throws a pass during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 in McKees Rocks.

Sto-Rox 43, Union 8 — Eric Wilson threw for 298 yards as No. 4 Sto-Rox (3-0, 2-0) downed Union (0-3, 0-2) in Big 7 play. Jaidon Berry caught 12 passes for 147 yards while teammate Dylan Greer ran for two touchdowns.

West Greene 50, Chartiers-Houston 12 — Ben Jackson ran 15 times for 310 yards and five touchdowns to lead No. 5 West Greene (3-0, 2-0) over Chartiers-Houston (2-1, 1-1) in the Tri-County South. Jackson has rushed for 729 yards and scored 16 touchdowns through three games. Anthony Lento threw for 123 yards and a touchdown for Chartiers-Houston.

OLSH 42, Northgate 13 — In the Big 7 Conference, Steven Greer ran for 138 yards and a touchdown to lead OLSH (2-1, 1-1) to victory over Northgate (0-2, 0-1). Jay Pearson added 107 rushing yards on only two carries, scoring on a 65-yard run, while teammate Jay Pearson threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

California 47, Avella 0 — Cochise Ryan threw four touchdown passes, including three to Malik Ramsey, as California (3-0, 2-0) blanked Avella (1-2, 0-1) in Tri-County South play.

Cornell 62, Bentworth 9 — In nonconference play, Cornell (2-0) scored 48 points in the first half on way to defeating Bentworth (0-3).

Jefferson-Morgan 42, Mapletown 0 — Jonathan Wolfe ran for 142 yards and a touchdown to lead Jefferson-Morgan (1-2, 1-1) over Mapletown (1-2, 0-1) in the Tri-County South. The Rockets’ Liam Ankrom added 100 rushing yards and a touchdown while quarterback Cole Jones threw for 119 yards and two TDs.

Leechburg 13, Rochester 6 — Dylan Cook and Braylon Lovelace scored on runs of 21 and 67 yards, respectively, as Leechburg (1-2) beat Rochester (0-3) in nonconference play. Denny Robinson scored Rochester’s lone touchdown on a 3-yard run in the second quarter.

Springdale 28, Monessen 7 — Christian Vokes ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns to lead Springdale (3-0) to a nonconference win against Monessen (0-3).

Tags: Avella, Bentworth, California, Chartiers-Houston, Cornell, Jefferson-Morgan, Leechburg, Mapletown, Monessen, Northgate, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Rochester, Springdale, Sto-Rox, Union, West Greene