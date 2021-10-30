WPIAL Class A roundup: OLSH takes down No. 3 Cornell in Big Seven Conference

Saturday, October 30, 2021 | 12:34 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH quarterback Neimiah Azeem throws a pass during practice on Aug. 3, 2021, in Clinton.

Nehemiah Azeem ran for two touchdowns as OLSH slipped past No. 3 Cornell, 13-12. for a Class A Big Seven Conference win Friday night.

OLSH (6-3, 4-3) clinched a playoff berth with the victory.

Sincere Kimbrough threw for 110 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders (7-2, 6-1), who had a seven-game winning streak snapped.

Burgettstown 23, Fort Cherry 0 — Burgettstown (5-4, 3-4) won its third straight game by shutting out Fort Cherry (5-5, 3-4) in the Big Seven Conference.

Rochester 48, Northgate 6 — No. 5 Rochester (7-2, 5-2) defeated Northgate (3-7, 2-5) to pick up the Big Seven Conference win. It was the 200th career victory for coach Gene Matsook.

Union 16, Shenango 6 — Braylon Thomas threw for 210 yards and a touchdown to lead Union (4-6, 2-5) to the Big Seven Conference win against Shenango (3-6, 3-4). Mike Gunn caught four passes for 103 yards for Union while Sam Patton paced Shenango with 110 passing yards and a touchdown.

Bishop Canevin 43, Imani Christian 0 — Marquis Carter ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns as No. 2 Bishop Canevin (9-1, 6-1) blanked Imani Christian (2-7, 1-6) in Eastern Conference play. Kole Olszewski added 108 passing yards and three touchdowns for the Crusaders.

Clairton 43, Jeannette 0 — No. 1 Clairton (7-2, 7-0) capped off an undefeated conference season by topping Jeannette (1-9, 1-6) in the Class A Eastern Conference.

California 65, Bentworth 7 — Hunter Assad threw for 190 yards and four touchdowns as California (7-2, 5-2) clinched third place in the Tri-County South by downing Bentworth (2-7, 1-6). Damani Stafford ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 15 yards for another score for California, which scored 45 points in the first quarter.

Carmichaels 40, Jefferson-Morgan 6 — In the Tri-County South, Trenton Carter rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns to lead Carmichaels (8-2, 6-1) to the win at Jefferson-Morgan (1-9, 1-6). Michael Stewart added two touchdown runs.

Monessen 14, Avella 6 — Daniel Dozier and Daevon Burke rushed for touchdowns as Monessen (4-6, 3-4) clinched a playoff spot by defeating Avella (1-9, 1-6) in Tri-County South play.

West Greene 31, Mapletown 12 — Colin Brady ran for 153 yards and a touchdown as West Greene (8-2, 7-0) clinched the top spot in the Tri-County South by defeating Mapletown (6-4, 4-3). Wes Whipkey threw three touchdown passes to Dalton Lucey for the Pioneers. Max Vanata threw for 189 yards and a touchdown for Mapletown.

Tags: Avella, Bentworth, Bishop Canevin, Burgettstown, California, Carmichaels, Clairton, Cornell, Fort Cherry, Imani Christian, Jeannette, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown, Monessen, Northgate, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Rochester, Shenango, Union, West Greene