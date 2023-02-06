WPIAL clinched: Boys basketball playoff qualifiers through Feb. 5, 2023

By:

Sunday, February 5, 2023 | 7:48 PM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review New Castle’s Jon Anderson (12) comes away with a loose ball in the third quarter of New Castle’s 67-53 victory over Central Catholic on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Central Catholic.

The 2023 WPIAL boys basketball playoff field is starting to take shape with only one week left in the regular season.

Here is the latest list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Sunday:

Class 6A: (6 of a possible 10 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

New Castle Red Hurricanes

Butler Golden Tornado

Central Catholic Vikings

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Baldwin Highlanders

Class 5A: (11 of a possible 19 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

Peters Township Indians

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Trinity Hillers

Penn Hills Indians

Shaler Titans

Fox Chapel Foxes

Gateway Gators

McKeesport Tigers

North Hills Indians

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Class 4A: (13 of a possible 21 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

Hampton Talbots

Highlands Golden Rams

Knoch Knights

Freeport Yellowjackets

Lincoln Park Leopards

North Catholic Trojans

Beaver Bobcats

Blackhawk Cougars

Uniontown Red Raiders

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Belle Vernon Leopards

South Allegheny Gladiators

Quaker Valley Quakers

Class 3A: (13 of a possible 21 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

Mohawk Warriors

Neshannock Lancers

Beaver Falls Tigers

Steel Valley Ironmen

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Deer Lakes Lancers

Burrell Buccaneers

Derry Trojans

Washington Little Prexies

Yough Cougars

Class 2A: (14 of a possible 19 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

Aliquippa Quips

Shenango Wildcats

Northgate Flames

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Nazareth Prep Saints

Propel Braddock Hills Lions

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Serra Catholic Eagles

Jeannette Jayhawks

Clairton Bears

Fort Cherry Rangers

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Class A: (10 of a possible 15 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

Union Scotties

Carlynton Cougars

Rochester Rams

Monessen Greyhounds

Geibel Catholic Gators

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

Imani Christian Saints

Neighborhood Academy Bulldogs

Summit Academy Knights

Aquinas Academy Crusaders