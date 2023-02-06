WPIAL clinched: Boys basketball playoff qualifiers through Feb. 5, 2023
By:
Sunday, February 5, 2023 | 7:48 PM
The 2023 WPIAL boys basketball playoff field is starting to take shape with only one week left in the regular season.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs starting Feb. 13 with the Playoff Pairings Show at 3 p.m. as we unveil the brackets.
Here is the latest list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Sunday:
Class 6A: (6 of a possible 10 teams have clinched a playoff spot)
New Castle Red Hurricanes
Butler Golden Tornado
Central Catholic Vikings
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Baldwin Highlanders
Class 5A: (11 of a possible 19 teams have clinched a playoff spot)
Peters Township Indians
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Trinity Hillers
Penn Hills Indians
Shaler Titans
Fox Chapel Foxes
Gateway Gators
McKeesport Tigers
North Hills Indians
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Class 4A: (13 of a possible 21 teams have clinched a playoff spot)
Hampton Talbots
Highlands Golden Rams
Knoch Knights
Freeport Yellowjackets
Lincoln Park Leopards
North Catholic Trojans
Beaver Bobcats
Blackhawk Cougars
Uniontown Red Raiders
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Belle Vernon Leopards
South Allegheny Gladiators
Quaker Valley Quakers
Class 3A: (13 of a possible 21 teams have clinched a playoff spot)
Mohawk Warriors
Neshannock Lancers
Beaver Falls Tigers
Steel Valley Ironmen
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Deer Lakes Lancers
Burrell Buccaneers
Derry Trojans
Washington Little Prexies
Yough Cougars
Class 2A: (14 of a possible 19 teams have clinched a playoff spot)
Aliquippa Quips
Shenango Wildcats
Northgate Flames
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Nazareth Prep Saints
Propel Braddock Hills Lions
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Serra Catholic Eagles
Jeannette Jayhawks
Clairton Bears
Fort Cherry Rangers
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Class A: (10 of a possible 15 teams have clinched a playoff spot)
Union Scotties
Carlynton Cougars
Rochester Rams
Monessen Greyhounds
Geibel Catholic Gators
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
Imani Christian Saints
Neighborhood Academy Bulldogs
Summit Academy Knights
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
More Basketball• High school scores, schedules for Feb. 5, 2023
• Trib HSSN girls basketball team of the week for Feb. 5, 2023
• WPIAL clinched: Girls basketball playoff qualifiers through Feb. 5, 2023
• Trib HSSN girls basketball player of the week for Feb. 5, 2023
• What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Feb. 6, 2023: Girls basketball playoff spots up for grabs