WPIAL clinched: Final boys basketball playoff field

Saturday, February 8, 2020 | 10:44 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny’s Kam Kruze drives to the basket against Chartiers Valley’s Sean Banas Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at West Allegheny High School.

The WPIAL boys basketball regular season section play is over.

The playoff field is complete as 78 boys basketball teams have earned a spot in the WPIAL postseason.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the Path to the Pete starting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.

Here is the final list of teams that have punched their ticket on the Path to the Pete.

Class 6A: (Set with 12 playoff teams, 4 first-round byes)

Butler Golden Tornado

Pine-Richland Rams

Central Catholic Vikings

North Allegheny Tigers

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Peters Township Indians

Fox Chapel Foxes

Hempfield Spartans

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Connellsville Falcons

*Connellsville wins head-to-head tiebreak with Norwin and Latrobe.

Class 5A: (Set with 12 playoff teams, 4 first-round byes)

Penn Hills Indians

McKeesport Tigers

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Gateway Gators

Chartiers Valley Colts

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

South Fayette Lions

West Allegheny Indians

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Shaler Titans

Hampton Talbots

Franklin Regional Panthers

*West Allegheny wins head-to-head tiebreakers with Montour and Trinity.

Class 4A: (Set with 12 playoff teams, four first-round byes)

Knoch Knights

Highlands Golden Rams

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Derry Trojans

Quaker Valley Quakers

Blackhawk Cougars

New Castle Red Hurricane

Ambridge Bridgers

Uniontown Red Raiders

Belle Vernon Leopards

Ringgold Rams

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

*Ambridge wins head-to-head tiebreaker with Central Valley.

Class 3A: (Set with 16 playoff teams, no byes)

Lincoln Park Leopards

Beaver Falls Tigers

Aliquippa Quips

Neshannock Lancers

North Catholic Trojans

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Carlynton Cougars

Avonworth Antelopes

South Allegheny Gladiators

Steel Valley Ironmen

Deer Lakes Lancers

Shady Side Academy Indians

Charleroi Cougars

Washington Little Prexies

McGuffey Highlanders

Southmoreland Scotties

Class 2A: (Set with 13 playoff teams, three first-round byes)

Springdale Dynamos

Sto-Rox Vikings

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Winchester Thurston Bears

Jeannette Jayhawks

Brentwood Spartans

Serra Catholic Eagles

California Trojans

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Shenango Wildcats

Laurel Spartans

South Side Rams

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Class A: (Set with 13 playoff teams, 3 first-round byes)

Vincentian Academy Royals

Cornell Raiders

Nazareth Prep Saints

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Union Scotties

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Monessen Greyhounds

Geibel Catholic Gators

West Greene Pioneers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Imani Christian Saints

Clairton Bears

Leechburg Blue Devils

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.