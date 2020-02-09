WPIAL clinched: Final boys basketball playoff field
Saturday, February 8, 2020 | 10:44 PM
The WPIAL boys basketball regular season section play is over.
The playoff field is complete as 78 boys basketball teams have earned a spot in the WPIAL postseason.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the Path to the Pete starting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Here is the final list of teams that have punched their ticket on the Path to the Pete.
Class 6A: (Set with 12 playoff teams, 4 first-round byes)
Butler Golden Tornado
Pine-Richland Rams
Central Catholic Vikings
North Allegheny Tigers
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Peters Township Indians
Fox Chapel Foxes
Hempfield Spartans
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Connellsville Falcons
*Connellsville wins head-to-head tiebreak with Norwin and Latrobe.
Class 5A: (Set with 12 playoff teams, 4 first-round byes)
Penn Hills Indians
McKeesport Tigers
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Gateway Gators
Chartiers Valley Colts
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
South Fayette Lions
West Allegheny Indians
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Shaler Titans
Hampton Talbots
Franklin Regional Panthers
*West Allegheny wins head-to-head tiebreakers with Montour and Trinity.
Class 4A: (Set with 12 playoff teams, four first-round byes)
Knoch Knights
Highlands Golden Rams
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Derry Trojans
Quaker Valley Quakers
Blackhawk Cougars
New Castle Red Hurricane
Ambridge Bridgers
Uniontown Red Raiders
Belle Vernon Leopards
Ringgold Rams
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
*Ambridge wins head-to-head tiebreaker with Central Valley.
Class 3A: (Set with 16 playoff teams, no byes)
Lincoln Park Leopards
Beaver Falls Tigers
Aliquippa Quips
Neshannock Lancers
North Catholic Trojans
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Carlynton Cougars
Avonworth Antelopes
South Allegheny Gladiators
Steel Valley Ironmen
Deer Lakes Lancers
Shady Side Academy Indians
Charleroi Cougars
Washington Little Prexies
McGuffey Highlanders
Southmoreland Scotties
Class 2A: (Set with 13 playoff teams, three first-round byes)
Springdale Dynamos
Sto-Rox Vikings
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Winchester Thurston Bears
Jeannette Jayhawks
Brentwood Spartans
Serra Catholic Eagles
California Trojans
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Shenango Wildcats
Laurel Spartans
South Side Rams
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Class A: (Set with 13 playoff teams, 3 first-round byes)
Vincentian Academy Royals
Cornell Raiders
Nazareth Prep Saints
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Union Scotties
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Monessen Greyhounds
Geibel Catholic Gators
West Greene Pioneers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Imani Christian Saints
Clairton Bears
Leechburg Blue Devils
