WPIAL clinched: Final girls basketball playoff field

By:

Saturday, February 8, 2020 | 8:57 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Thomas Jefferson’s Alyssa DeAngelo and Delaney Ranallo and Chartiers Valley’s Perri Page battle for a loose ball Jan. 23, 2020.

WPIAL girls basketball regular-season section play is complete, and the final playoff field is set.

Sixty-nine teams have a spot in the WPIAL postseason that begins next weekend.

Trib HSSN once will again have exclusive coverage of the Path to the Pete starting Tuesday, with the Playoff Pairings Show at 7 p.m. as we unveil the brackets.

Here is the complete list of teams that earned district playoff berths:

Class 6A: (Set with 8 playoff teams)

North Allegheny Tigers

Norwin Knights

Seneca Valley Raiders

Fox Chapel Foxes

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Baldwin Highlanders

Class 5A: (Set with 12 playoff teams, 4 first-round byes)

Chartiers Valley Colts

Trinity Hillers

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Moon Tigers

Gateway Gators

Plum Mustangs

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Armstrong River Hawks

Woodland Hills Wolverines

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Penn Hills Indians

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Class 4A: (Set with 12 playoff teams, 4 first-round byes)

North Catholic Trojans

Knoch Knights

Freeport Yellow Jackets

Indiana Little Indians

Central Valley Warriors

Blackhawk Cougars

Quaker Valley Quakers

New Castle Red Hurricane

Southmoreland Scotties

McKeesport Tigers

West Mifflin Titans

Belle Vernon Leopards

Class 3A: (Set with 12 playoff teams, 4 first-round byes)

Beaver Bobcats

Mohawk Warriors

Avonworth Antelopes

Freedom Bulldogs

South Park Eagles

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Charleroi Cougars

Brownsville Falcons

Carlynton Cougars

Derry Trojans

Deer Lakes Lancers

East Allegheny Wildcats

Class 2A: (Set with 12 playoff teams, 4 first-round byes)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Laurel Spartans

South Side Rams

Shenango Wildcats

Serra Catholic Eagles

Ellis School Tigers

Winchester Thurston Bears

Riverview Raiders

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Frazier Commodores

Class A: (Set with 13 playoff teams, 3 first-round byes)

Rochester Rams

Vincentian Academy Royals

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

West Greene Pioneers

Avella Eagles

Monessen Greyhounds

California Trojans

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Clairton Bears

Aquinas Academy Crusaders

Propel Andrew Street Panthers

St. Joseph Spartans

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.