WPIAL clinched for April 28, 2021: Softball elites punch tickets to playoffs
Wednesday, April 28, 2021 | 11:29 PM
The regular season is winding down in WPIAL softball as teams are down to a week and a half of section games remaining.
Much like high school baseball, some teams are now in catch-up mode due to covid-related issues while at least one program, Sto-Rox softball, has shut down for the spring.
The district is expected to decide early next week on the makeup of the 2021 WPIAL softball playoffs.
Whether the top four teams from each section qualify as expected or it’s an open field like the basketball postseason, these teams listed below have secured a spot in the district softball playoffs.
Here are the teams that have clinched through Wednesday.
Class 6A (1 of at least 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Class 5A (6 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
Armstrong River Hawks
Penn-Trafford Warriors
North Hills Indians
Shaler Titans
Chartiers Valley Colts
West Allegheny Indians
Class 4A (5 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
West Mifflin Titans
Beaver Bobcats
Montour Spartans
Central Valley Warriors
Class 3A (1 of at least 12 teams has clinched a playoff berth)
Deer Lakes Lancers
Class 2A (6 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Ligonier Valley Rams
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Frazier Commodores
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Shenango Wildcats
Class A (2 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
Union Scotties
West Greene Pioneers
