WPIAL clinched for April 28, 2021: Softball elites punch tickets to playoffs

By:

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 | 11:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong freshman Jesse Pugh rounds the bases after hitting her second home run of the game against Franklin Regional on April 22.

The regular season is winding down in WPIAL softball as teams are down to a week and a half of section games remaining.

Much like high school baseball, some teams are now in catch-up mode due to covid-related issues while at least one program, Sto-Rox softball, has shut down for the spring.

The district is expected to decide early next week on the makeup of the 2021 WPIAL softball playoffs.

Whether the top four teams from each section qualify as expected or it’s an open field like the basketball postseason, these teams listed below have secured a spot in the district softball playoffs.

Here are the teams that have clinched through Wednesday.

Class 6A (1 of at least 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Class 5A (6 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

Armstrong River Hawks

Penn-Trafford Warriors

North Hills Indians

Shaler Titans

Chartiers Valley Colts

West Allegheny Indians

Class 4A (5 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

West Mifflin Titans

Beaver Bobcats

Montour Spartans

Central Valley Warriors

Class 3A (1 of at least 12 teams has clinched a playoff berth)

Deer Lakes Lancers

Class 2A (6 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Ligonier Valley Rams

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Frazier Commodores

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Shenango Wildcats

Class A (2 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

Union Scotties

West Greene Pioneers