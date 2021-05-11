WPIAL clinched for May 11, 2021: Handful of baseball bids still on the table
Tuesday, May 11, 2021 | 10:33 PM
While most WPIAL baseball teams are now done with section play, there are still some that have a section game or two or even three remaining.
Between covid-related shutdowns and the wet weather last week, there are still some playoff berths up for grabs with a couple of play dates left.
Here are the district baseball teams that have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth through Tuesday.
Class 6A
Set with 9 playoff teams – One first round game
North Allegheny Tigers
Butler Golden Tornado
Central Catholic Vikings
Seneca Valley Raiders
Norwin Knights
Hempfield Spartans
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Class 5A
16 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Franklin Regional Panthers
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Gateway Gators
Latrobe Wildcats
Plum Mustangs
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Fox Chapel Foxes
Hampton Talbots
South Fayette Lions
West Allegheny Indians
Shaler Titans
Chartiers Valley Colts
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Connellsville Falcons
Peters Township Indians
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Note: Armstrong and Albert Gallatin are still alive.
Class 4A
10 of a possible 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
North Catholic Trojans
Highlands Golden Rams
Knoch Knights
Indiana Little Indians
Montour Spartans
Blackhawk Cougars
New Castle Red Hurricane
Beaver Bobcats
West Mifflin Titans
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Note: Burrell, Quaker Valley, Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward, Ringgold, Greensburg Salem are still alive.
Class 3A
Set with 16 playoff teams. No byes, no preliminary round games
Hopewell Vikings
Mohawk Warriors
Ellwood City Wolverines
New Brighton Lions
Avonworth Antelopes
South Park Eagles
South Allegheny Gladiators
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Derry Trojans
Deer Lakes Lancers
Valley Vikings
Ligonier Valley Rams
McGuffey Highlanders
Yough Cougars
Brownsville Falcons
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Class 2A
15 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
California Trojans
Beth-Center Bulldogs
Bentworth Bearcats
Shenango Wildcats
Laurel Spartans
Neshannock Lancers
Riverside Panthers
Serra Catholic Eagles
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Fort Cherry Rangers
Note: Washington, Northgate, Jeannette are still alive.
Class A
11 of a possible 13 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Rochester Rams
Union Scotties
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
West Greene Pioneers
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Riverview Raiders
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Leechburg Blue Devils
Note: Avella, Cornell, Western Beaver, Monessen are still alive.
