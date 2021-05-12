WPIAL clinched for May 12, 2021: Softball playoff field set
Wednesday, May 12, 2021 | 10:31 PM
The WPIAL softball playoff field is now complete as 76 district teams will participate in the 2021 postseason.
Here are the teams that will battle for diamond gold starting next week.
Class 6A
Set with 8 playoff teams, right into the quarterfinals
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Baldwin Highlanders
Norwin Knights
Pine-Richland Rams
Hempfield Spartans
North Allegheny Tigers
Class 5A
Set with 16 playoff teams, no byes, no preliminary round games
Armstrong River Hawks
Plum Mustangs
Franklin Regional Panthers
Indiana Little Indians
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Latrobe Wildcats
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Connellsville Falcons
Shaler Titans
North Hills Indians
Fox Chapel Foxes
Hampton Talbots
West Allegheny Indians
Chartiers Valley Colts
Trinity Hillers
South Fayette Lions
Class 4A
Set with 12 playoff teams, four first-round byes
Highlands Golden Rams
Burrell Buccaneers
Knoch Knights
Freeport Yellowjackets
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
West Mifflin Titans
Yough Cougars
Belle Vernon Leopards
Beaver Bobcats
Montour Spartans
Central Valley Warriors
Blackhawk Cougars
Class 3A
Set with 12 playoff teams, four first-round byes
North Catholic Trojans
Deer Lakes Lancers
Derry Trojans
Valley Vikings
Avonworth Antelopes
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
South Park Eagles
Ellwood City Wolverines
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Waynesburg Central Raiders
South Allegheny Gladiators
Southmoreland Scotties
Class 2A
Set with 16 playoff teams, no byes, no preliminary round games
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Fort Cherry Rangers
Ligonier Valley Rams
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Serra Catholic Eagles
Steel Valley Ironmen
Frazier Commodores
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Charleroi Cougars
Bentworth Bearcats
Laurel Spartans
Shenango Wildcats
Neshannock Lancers
Riverside Panthers
Class A
Set with 12 playoff teams, four first-round byes
Union Scotties
South Side Rams
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Rochester Rams
West Greene Pioneers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Mapletown Maples
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
Springdale Dynamos
Leechburg Blue Devils
Ellis School Tigers
St. Joseph Spartans
