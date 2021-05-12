WPIAL clinched for May 12, 2021: Softball playoff field set

By:

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 | 10:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford pitcher Mia Smith celebrates a strikeout with Sarah Yamrick during their game against Connellsville on April 14.

The WPIAL softball playoff field is now complete as 76 district teams will participate in the 2021 postseason.

Exclusive coverage of the 2021 WPIAL softball playoffs is only here on TribHSSN.TribLive.com starting with the Playoff Pairings Show at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Here are the teams that will battle for diamond gold starting next week.

Class 6A

Set with 8 playoff teams, right into the quarterfinals

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Baldwin Highlanders

Norwin Knights

Pine-Richland Rams

Hempfield Spartans

North Allegheny Tigers

Class 5A

Set with 16 playoff teams, no byes, no preliminary round games

Armstrong River Hawks

Plum Mustangs

Franklin Regional Panthers

Indiana Little Indians

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Latrobe Wildcats

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Connellsville Falcons

Shaler Titans

North Hills Indians

Fox Chapel Foxes

Hampton Talbots

West Allegheny Indians

Chartiers Valley Colts

Trinity Hillers

South Fayette Lions

Class 4A

Set with 12 playoff teams, four first-round byes

Highlands Golden Rams

Burrell Buccaneers

Knoch Knights

Freeport Yellowjackets

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

West Mifflin Titans

Yough Cougars

Belle Vernon Leopards

Beaver Bobcats

Montour Spartans

Central Valley Warriors

Blackhawk Cougars

Class 3A

Set with 12 playoff teams, four first-round byes

North Catholic Trojans

Deer Lakes Lancers

Derry Trojans

Valley Vikings

Avonworth Antelopes

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

South Park Eagles

Ellwood City Wolverines

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Waynesburg Central Raiders

South Allegheny Gladiators

Southmoreland Scotties

Class 2A

Set with 16 playoff teams, no byes, no preliminary round games

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Fort Cherry Rangers

Ligonier Valley Rams

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Serra Catholic Eagles

Steel Valley Ironmen

Frazier Commodores

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Charleroi Cougars

Bentworth Bearcats

Laurel Spartans

Shenango Wildcats

Neshannock Lancers

Riverside Panthers

Class A

Set with 12 playoff teams, four first-round byes

Union Scotties

South Side Rams

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Rochester Rams

West Greene Pioneers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Mapletown Maples

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

Springdale Dynamos

Leechburg Blue Devils

Ellis School Tigers

St. Joseph Spartans