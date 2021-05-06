WPIAL clinched for May 6, 2021: Plenty of spots in softball playoffs still up for grabs

Thursday, May 6, 2021 | 11:34 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Plum’s Jillian Durst bats against Penn Hills on April 20.

The regular season is winding down in WPIAL softball as teams are down to only five more playing dates left in the regular season.

Much like other spring sports, some teams are now in catch-up mode due to covid-related issues while two softball programs, Sto-Rox and Washington, have shut down for the spring.

The district is expected to decide early next week the makeup of the 2021 WPIAL softball playoffs.

Whether it is the top four teams from each section qualifying as expected or open fields like the basketball postseason, these teams listed below have secured a spot in the district softball playoffs.

Here are the teams that have clinched through Thursday, May 6.

Class 6A (5 of at least 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Baldwin Highlanders

Norwin Knights

Note: Pine-Richland, Hempfield, North Allegheny, Seneca Valley are still alive

Class 5A (14 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

Armstrong River Hawks

Plum Mustangs

Franklin Regional Panthers

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Latrobe Wildcats

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

North Hills Indians

Shaler Titans

Fox Chapel Foxes

Hampton Talbots

West Allegheny Indians

Chartiers Valley Colts

Trinity Hillers

South Fayette Lions

Note: Indiana, Kiski Area, Connellsville, Albert Gallatin are still alive

Class 4A (11 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

Highlands Golden Rams

Burrell Buccaneers

Knoch Knights

Freeport Yellowjackets

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

West Mifflin Titans

Belle Vernon Leopards

Yough Cougars

Beaver Bobcats

Montour Spartans

Central Valley Warriors

Note: Greensburg Salem, Blackhawk, Hopewell, New Castle are still alive

Class 3A (3 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

Deer Lakes Lancers

Avonworth Antelopes

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Note: North Catholic, Derry, Valley, Shady Side Academy, East Allegheny, Keystone Oaks, Ellwood City, South Park, Beaver Falls, Southmoreland, Waynesburg Central, South Allegheny, McGuffey are still alive

Class 2A (8 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Ligonier Valley Rams

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Frazier Commodores

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Charleroi Cougars

Laurel Spartans

Shenango Wildcats

Note: Chartiers-Houston, Burgettstown, Fort Cherry, Carlynton, Steel Valley, Serra Catholic, Seton LaSalle, Brentwood, Bentworth, California, Beth-Center, Neshannock, Riverside, Mohawk

Class A (5 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

Union Scotties

West Greene Pioneers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Mapletown Maples

Springdale Dynamos

Note: South Side, Bishop Canevin, Rochester, Cornell, Jefferson-Morgan, Avella, Monessen, Leechburg, St. Joseph, Ellis School, Northgate, Riverview are still alive