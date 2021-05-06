WPIAL clinched for May 6, 2021: Plenty of spots in softball playoffs still up for grabs
Thursday, May 6, 2021 | 11:34 PM
The regular season is winding down in WPIAL softball as teams are down to only five more playing dates left in the regular season.
Much like other spring sports, some teams are now in catch-up mode due to covid-related issues while two softball programs, Sto-Rox and Washington, have shut down for the spring.
The district is expected to decide early next week the makeup of the 2021 WPIAL softball playoffs.
Whether it is the top four teams from each section qualifying as expected or open fields like the basketball postseason, these teams listed below have secured a spot in the district softball playoffs.
Here are the teams that have clinched through Thursday, May 6.
Class 6A (5 of at least 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Baldwin Highlanders
Norwin Knights
Note: Pine-Richland, Hempfield, North Allegheny, Seneca Valley are still alive
Class 5A (14 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
Armstrong River Hawks
Plum Mustangs
Franklin Regional Panthers
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Latrobe Wildcats
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
North Hills Indians
Shaler Titans
Fox Chapel Foxes
Hampton Talbots
West Allegheny Indians
Chartiers Valley Colts
Trinity Hillers
South Fayette Lions
Note: Indiana, Kiski Area, Connellsville, Albert Gallatin are still alive
Class 4A (11 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
Highlands Golden Rams
Burrell Buccaneers
Knoch Knights
Freeport Yellowjackets
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
West Mifflin Titans
Belle Vernon Leopards
Yough Cougars
Beaver Bobcats
Montour Spartans
Central Valley Warriors
Note: Greensburg Salem, Blackhawk, Hopewell, New Castle are still alive
Class 3A (3 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
Deer Lakes Lancers
Avonworth Antelopes
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Note: North Catholic, Derry, Valley, Shady Side Academy, East Allegheny, Keystone Oaks, Ellwood City, South Park, Beaver Falls, Southmoreland, Waynesburg Central, South Allegheny, McGuffey are still alive
Class 2A (8 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Ligonier Valley Rams
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Frazier Commodores
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Charleroi Cougars
Laurel Spartans
Shenango Wildcats
Note: Chartiers-Houston, Burgettstown, Fort Cherry, Carlynton, Steel Valley, Serra Catholic, Seton LaSalle, Brentwood, Bentworth, California, Beth-Center, Neshannock, Riverside, Mohawk
Class A (5 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
Union Scotties
West Greene Pioneers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Mapletown Maples
Springdale Dynamos
Note: South Side, Bishop Canevin, Rochester, Cornell, Jefferson-Morgan, Avella, Monessen, Leechburg, St. Joseph, Ellis School, Northgate, Riverview are still alive
