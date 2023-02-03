WPIAL clinched: Girls basketball playoff qualifiers through Feb. 2, 2023
Thursday, February 2, 2023 | 11:32 PM
The 2023 WPIAL girls basketball regular season is winding down and the playoff field is growing.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL girls basketball playoffs starting on Monday, Feb. 13 with the Playoff Pairings Show at 3 p.m. as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Thursday.
Class 6A
6 of a possible 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Norwin Knights
North Allegheny Tigers
Butler Golden Tornado
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Chartiers Valley Colts
Class 5A
13 of a possible 19 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Indiana Little Indians
Woodland Hills Wolverines
Armstrong River Hawks
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Hampton Talbots
Oakland Catholic Eagles
McKeesport Tigers
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Latrobe Wildcats
South Fayette Lions
Trinity Hillers
Lincoln Park Leopards
Montour Spartans
Class 4A
11 of a possible 14 teams have clinched a playoff spot
North Catholic Trojans
Knoch Knights
Highlands Golden Rams
Greensburg Salem Golden Lions
Blackhawk Cougars
Quaker Valley Quakers
Beaver Bobcats
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Belle Vernon Leopards
West Mifflin Titans
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Class 3A
12 of a possible 19 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Laurel Spartans
Neshannock Lancers
Mohawk Warriors
Avonworth Antelopes
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Yough Cougars
South Park Eagles
Class 2A
15 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Shenango Wildcats
Freedom Bulldogs
Aliquippa Quips
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Brentwood Spartans
Fort Cherry Rangers
Carlynton Cougars
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Serra Catholic Eagles
Clairton Bears
Winchester Thurston Bears
Washington Little Prexies
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
California Trojans
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Class A
11 of a possible 13 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Union Scotties
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Monessen Greyhounds
West Greene Pioneers
Avella Eagles
Geibel Catholic Gators
Riverview Raiders
St. Joseph Spartans
Leechburg Blue Devils
