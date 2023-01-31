WPIAL clinched: Girls basketball playoff qualifiers through Jan. 30
Tuesday, January 31, 2023 | 12:05 AM
The 2023 WPIAL girls basketball regular season is winding down and the playoff field is starting to grow.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL girls basketball playoffs starting on Monday, Feb. 13 with the Playoff Pairings Show at 3 p.m. as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Monday.
Class 6A
4 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Norwin Knights
North Allegheny Tigers
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Class 5A
7 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Indiana Little Indians
Oakland Catholic Eagles
McKeesport Tigers
Penn-Trafford Warriors
South Fayette Lions
Trinity Hillers
Lincoln Park Leopards
Class 4A
11 of a possible 15 teams have clinched a playoff spot
North Catholic Trojans
Knoch Knights
Highlands Golden Rams
Freeport Yellowjackets
Blackhawk Cougars
Quaker Valley Quakers
Beaver Bobcats
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Belle Vernon Leopards
West Mifflin Titans
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Class 3A
10 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Laurel Spartans
Neshannock Lancers
Mohawk Warriors
Avonworth Antelopes
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Yough Cougars
South Park Eagles
Class 2A
14 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Freedom Bulldogs
Shenango Wildcats
Aliquippa Quips
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Brentwood Spartans
Fort Cherry Rangers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Serra Catholic Eagles
Clairton Bears
Winchester Thurston Bears
Washington Little Prexies
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
California Trojans
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Class A
8 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Union Scotties
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Monessen Greyhounds
West Greene Pioneers
St. Joseph Spartans
Riverview Raiders
