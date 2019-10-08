WPIAL Clinched: Girls soccer teams through Monday, Oct. 7
Monday, October 7, 2019
There is less than one week left in section play in WPIAL girls soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district girls soccer playoffs through Monday, Oct. 7.
Class AAAA – 11 of a possible 16 teams have clinched playoff spots:
North Allegheny Tigers
Butler Golden Tornado
Seneca Valley Raiders
Fox Chapel Foxes
Moon Tigers
Peters Township Indians
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Norwin Knights
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Connellsville Falcons
Hempfield Spartans
(Pine-Richland, Canon McMillan, Bethel Park, Allderdice, Latrobe all still alive)
Class AAA – 11 of a possible 20 teams have clinched playoff spots:
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Hampton Talbots
Belle Vernon Leopards
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Plum Mustangs
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Trinity Hillers
West Allegheny Indians
Montour Spartans
(Franklin Regional, Gateway, Indiana, Ringgold, Laurel Highlands, Greensburg Salem, Ambridge, Central Valley, South Fayette are still alive)
Class AA – 7 of a possible 16 teams have clinched playoff spots:
Hopewell Vikings
North Catholic Trojans
Burrell Buccaneers
Freeport Yellow Jackets
Deer Lakes Lancers
Yough Cougars
South Park Eagles
(Quaker Valley, Avonworth, Beaver, Steel Valley, Apollo-Ridge, Highlands, Mt. Pleasant, Waynesburg Central, Brownsville are still alive)
Class A – 11 of a possible 21 teams have clinched playoff spots:
Shady Side Academy Indians
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Bentworth Bearcats
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
McGuffey Highlanders
Beth-Center Bulldogs
Freedom Bulldogs
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
South Side Rams
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
(Serra Catholic, Springdale, Riverview, Jeannette, Riverside, Mohawk, Carlynton, Ellis School, Eden Christian, Winchester Thurston are still alive)
