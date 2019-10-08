WPIAL Clinched: Girls soccer teams through Monday, Oct. 7

Monday, October 7, 2019 | 11:27 PM

There is less than one week left in section play in WPIAL girls soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district girls soccer playoffs through Monday, Oct. 7.

Class AAAA – 11 of a possible 16 teams have clinched playoff spots:

North Allegheny Tigers

Butler Golden Tornado

Seneca Valley Raiders

Fox Chapel Foxes

Moon Tigers

Peters Township Indians

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Norwin Knights

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Connellsville Falcons

Hempfield Spartans

(Pine-Richland, Canon McMillan, Bethel Park, Allderdice, Latrobe all still alive)

Class AAA – 11 of a possible 20 teams have clinched playoff spots:

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Hampton Talbots

Belle Vernon Leopards

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Plum Mustangs

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Trinity Hillers

West Allegheny Indians

Montour Spartans

(Franklin Regional, Gateway, Indiana, Ringgold, Laurel Highlands, Greensburg Salem, Ambridge, Central Valley, South Fayette are still alive)

Class AA – 7 of a possible 16 teams have clinched playoff spots:

Hopewell Vikings

North Catholic Trojans

Burrell Buccaneers

Freeport Yellow Jackets

Deer Lakes Lancers

Yough Cougars

South Park Eagles

(Quaker Valley, Avonworth, Beaver, Steel Valley, Apollo-Ridge, Highlands, Mt. Pleasant, Waynesburg Central, Brownsville are still alive)

Class A – 11 of a possible 21 teams have clinched playoff spots:

Shady Side Academy Indians

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Bentworth Bearcats

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

McGuffey Highlanders

Beth-Center Bulldogs

Freedom Bulldogs

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

South Side Rams

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

(Serra Catholic, Springdale, Riverview, Jeannette, Riverside, Mohawk, Carlynton, Ellis School, Eden Christian, Winchester Thurston are still alive)

