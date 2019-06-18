WPIAL declares Belle Vernon multi-sport standout Devin Whitlock ineligible

By: Chris Harlan

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 | 10:13 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Monessen’s Devin Whitlock celebrates as time expires in a PIAA Class A second round state playoff game against Bishop Carroll Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019, at Greensburg Salem High School.

Multi-sport standout Devin Whitlock, who transferred from Monessen to Belle Vernon after his freshman year, was ruled ineligible by the WPIAL.

The WPIAL made its decision Monday based solely on the transfer paperwork, which Monessen’s administration did not approve, said WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley. Whitlock can request an eligibility hearing before the WPIAL board to appeal.

Whitlock earn all-conference honors for football and all-section for basketball as a freshman last season at Monessen. As of now, he’s ineligible in those two sports for one year.

The WPIAL also denied wrestling eligibility to brothers Giani and Nico Martini, who transferred from Trinity to Canon-McMillan.

Gateway football’s Jaquan Thomas, seeking an additional season of eligibility, was denied a period-of-participation waiver. Lincoln Park’s Gannon Irvine, who requested a relief from the PIAA age-limit rule, also was denied.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon, Monessen